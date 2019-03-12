'The Bachelor' Finale: Is Colton Underwood Still a Virgin?

So, did he do the deed?

Colton Underwood made history when he was announced as the first virgin Bachelor in September, after emotionally confessing that he had never had sex during his appearance on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. Fans continued to watch his journey play out on Bachelor in Paradise, before his relationship with Tia Booth went down in flames.

Through it all, however, Colton remained committed to finding the right woman -- it was that quality, and his virgin status, that made him a great candidate for the Bachelor. Women battled it out for his heart (and some of them for his virginity) this season, and it seemed that he might finally have sex in the fantasy suites. However, when his relationship with Cassie Randolph derailed, that possibility was squashed too.

This week's episode of The Bachelor saw Colton and Cassie reuniting, with viewers' faith in Colton being deflowered restored. The pair entered the fantasy suite, giving up their mics and ushering production out of the room. But the next morning, he didn't exactly reveal if he's had sex.

"I feel like a new man," Colton told the camera. When asked if he cares to elaborate on that feeling, Colton teased, "A gentleman never kisses and tells. I am very happy, and you could use your imagination."

"We are finally at a point where we're on the same page," Colton gushed.

Colton joked that fans might never find out the status of his virginity while chatting with ET at the "Women Tell All" taping.

"[I'll reveal the status of my virginity] in 10 days, 10 years, [or] never. I don't know," he said. "I mean, the story isn't over yet, so there's still a few more episodes for the story to play out. I don't know [if viewers will find out if I'm still a virgin on the show]. I haven't seen [it]."

"I'm right there with you. I'm living it with you, so I'm really eager to find out if I'm still a virgin or not," Colton cracked.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Ben Higgins Calls Cassie Randolph Out Over Her Breakup With Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood 'Snapped' Before Jumping the Fence on 'The Bachelor'

Analyzing 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood and the Women Who Left Him

Related Gallery