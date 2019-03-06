Demi Burnett was pissed.

Fans watched the Bachelor fan favorite shockingly get a pacifier shoved in her mouth by Courtney on Tuesday's "Women Tell All" special, with many surprised she didn't physically retaliate. While speaking with ET's Lauren Zima on Roses and Rose Live on Wednesday morning, Demi opened up about how she was able to keep her cool -- and revealed what viewers didn't see on TV.

"It took everything in me [to keep my composure]," she shared. "Of course your natural reaction is you want to start swinging, but I just had to tell myself, 'This is not the time or the place. That's not who I am. I'm not violent and I'm not doing that.'"

Demi said she wasn't "scared" because she didn't expect Courtney to "take it to that level," but definitely aired her frustrations with producers during a commercial break.

"When we cut to a break, I went up to the producers, and I was like, 'What the bleep? Who let her do that? Who gave her that?'" she recalled, adding that she had the support of the other women on stage. "[They] were like, 'Demi, are you OK?... That was ridiculous.'"

For what it's worth, host Chris Harrison told ET after the "Women Tell All" taping that producers probably knew Courtney had a pacifier, but that her getting physical with Demi was not part of the plan. While Demi told ET that she considered filing assault charges against Courtney, she now considers their beef to be "semi-squashed."

"We pretty much avoided each other throughout the whole after-party. And then towards the ends of it, I was waiting on an Uber, and she pulled me aside and apologized to me," Demi revealed. "I think it's safe to say we're never going to be friends... I can't even be in the same room with her... [But] I appreciated [her apology]."

Demi's argument with Courtney was seemingly the only drama that made its way to the after-party, as the blonde beauty explained that after the taping, there was no discussion about whether Katie was telling the truth about Caelynn and Cassie's conversation about becoming the Bachelorette.

"I trust Katie and I think Katie is an amazing woman, and I don't think she would lie, especially not in front of an entire crowd of people and essentially on national television," Demi expressed, before adding that either way, she doesn't think Caelynn or Cassie were "malicious" about the way they went about discussing their Bachelorette chances. "Maybe Caelynn and Cassie had that conversation, but it was lighthearted."

Demi, who doubled down on her theory that Colton Underwood wants to "lead" a woman rather than let her lead him, said she sympathized with his position of having to face his exes and offer explanations for why it didn't work out.

"I think there's really not much you can say to the women who you didn't pick. You don't have the same connection that he had with the women that are still there," she said, noting that she also felt for Caelynn. "She cried a lot. I could tell she was still really broken over it... [but] at this point, you just gotta move on."

Looking to the future of the franchise, Demi still has hopes that she could be the Bachelorette. But if not, she's pulling for her good friend, Hannah B.

"I think she redeemed herself [with her toast on 'Women Tell All']. She did a good job. She made me laugh," Demi said, later declaring that Hannah's season would be "entertaining." "And know that girl is ready for marriage. She talks about it all the time. I would love to see me some 'Beast' for the Bachelorette."

Colton's journey will continue with a two-night finale on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Who Should Be the Next 'Bachelorette': Breaking Down the Frontrunners

'The Bachelor': See Hannah B.'s Hilarious Reaction to Questions About Caelynn's Authenticity (Exclusive)

Did Chris Harrison Just Hint That Hannah B.'s Our Next Bachelorette?

Related Gallery