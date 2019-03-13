Will this be the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette ever?

In a surprising twist that no one saw coming, Bachelor Nation is getting the chance to see the 33 contestants who will be vying for Hannah Brown's heart on the upcoming season of the ABC reality dating show.

"For the first time ever, we are giving you an early look at the men who may be on #TheBachelorette. Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose," the Bachelorette's Facebook shared on Wednesday, alongside a link to the photos of the lucky guys. The post comes a day after Hannah was named the new Bachelorette, after Colton Underwood's Bachelor season came to an end.

The 24-year-old Alabama native was announced as our new franchise lead on Tuesday, during Underwood's "After the Final Rose." What started as Hannah's introduction to the role quickly turned into her first night as Bachelorette, with her first five guys trying to make a good impression.

"I feel all the emotions, but honestly, I'm just really grateful for this opportunity," she told Chris Harrison on Tuesday. "[Falling in love and getting engaged] didn't happen for me my first time around, but I do believe it can happen, and I'm so honored people saw my heart."

During the "After the Rose" telecast, Hannah met Luke P., Dustin, Cam, Connor and Luke S. It will surely be an exciting new season for the hopeful men and new Bachelorette.

Meanwhile, Underwood got his happy ending, getting the girl of his dreams, Cassie Rudolph. ET caught up with the couple on Wednesday morning, where they gushed about one another and how they will be navigating their relationship in the spotlight.

