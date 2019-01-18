Becca Kufrin is on the move!

The former Bachelorette and her fiance, Garrett Yrigoyen, are taking the next step, and preparing to move in together in California. Kufrin took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself surrounded by boxes as she packs up her Minneapolis, Minnesota, apartment.

"FedEx is apparently my new bestie and I’m having a really hard time parting with my mini microwave tv," she captioned the selfie.

Yrigoyen, meanwhile, couldn't help but offer his advice in the comments. "Let it goooo, let it gooo," he joked as fans offered their support and congratulations to the couple.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen, who got engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorette last summer, will move into their first place together in just a couple of weeks. Since sharing their proposal with the world, they've been traveling across the country, spending time between her home in Minnesota and his in Nevada.

The brunette beauty found herself reminiscing on her relationship with Yrigoyen while packing up her apartment earlier this week.

"I’ve been sick and packing all week for our big move and decided I needed a pick-me-up break. I was going through all my old pics and came across this one from our very first photo shoot together," she captioned a sweet pic of Yrigoyen giving her a kiss on the head. "It was right before our finale and I was SO excited and anxious to finally be able to share our news with the world. But even in the midst of craziness, this man kept me chill and let me know everything would be okay. He still does just that."

"I need him right now when I’m body deep in boxes and packing tape. You’re my calm place @gy_yrigoyen," she added.

“Can’t wait for the move! 3 more weeks and it will be our place to call home together!” Yrigoyen added in the comments.

While they haven't revealed any wedding plans, Kufrin and Yrigoyen are right on schedule when it comes to their housing plans. During an interview with ET after the Bachelorette finale, they opened up about their plans to relocate to California.

"He's gonna come to Minnesota for a while and I have never been to Reno, so I'm going to spend some time there," Kufrin said at the time. "And then I think we have been throwing around the idea of moving to California for a couple years... Maybe south of L.A. a little bit. He likes more of the water. I think the traffic would be a lot to handle. So we just have to figure out where exactly we want to land."

"We haven't put a timestamp on anything," Yrigoyen added. "We're kind of just going with the flow. It's not like we're set on a date or anything like that."

