'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Look So in Love in Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot

By Paige Gawley‍
Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Sleep Number

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are getting in some good practice for their big day!

The adorable couple -- who got engaged on the most recent season of The Bachelorette -- stunned in a "practice" wedding photo shoot, which was posted to Instagram by photographer Kay Kroshus.

In one of the beautiful shots -- which was taken at Olympic Valley Stables in Olympic Valley, California -- the couple stand in front of an altar that's adorned with fall flowers. The muted colors and nature-filled background make Kufrin's bohemian, off-the-shoulder dress stand out in all its glory! Meanwhile Yrigoyen, who's facing and holding hands with his bride while standing on burlap, looks dapper in a white collared shirt with suspenders and dark pants.

In another pic, fans get a closer look at Kufrin's stunning makeup, which features a brown smokey eye. The bride-to-be looks off into the distance in the photo, while her fiance does the same with his hand around her shoulder.

"Sorry friends! Becca and Garrett did not get married YET, but they did make the most gorgeous 'practice' bride and groom for this beautiful inspirational wedding shoot," Kroshus captioned the pic.

Sorry friends! Becca and Garrett did not get married YET, but they did make the most gorgeous "practice" bride and groom for this beautiful inspirational wedding shoot.

Meghon Shrewsbury, the florist for the shoot, also featured many of the images on her Instagram page. The additional pics show off Kufrin's incredible gown, a sweet kiss on the cheek from Yrigoyen and new accessories including a hat and a horse.

I am incredibly honored to of taken part in this incredible styled shoot that was put together by @allisonkeasal of @forgetmeknotevents. @kaykroshus took so many incredible photos it was hard to pick which ones to share. Thank you @bkoof and @gy_yrigoyen for taking part in the fun!! You two will have a beautiful wedding one day!!

Other vendors that participated in the shoot shared snaps as well, giving fans a good idea about how Kufrin and Yrigoyen's real-life wedding could look one day!

I can't make you beautiful, you already are. ❤️

When the love between two people is real, the whole room lights up. In Becca & Garrett's case, it lit up the whole valley. ✨ I am so grateful to have gotten to work with such perfection. Thank you @bkoof & @gy_yrigoyen I've never even watched @thebacheloretteabc but I can't wait to see you two wed.

🎉SURPRISE FEATURE ALERT🎉 Check out our feature on @weddingchicks starring @bkoof & @gy_yrigoyen . This shoot was an absolute dream thanks to our team of amazing Tahoe vendors & thanks to Becca & Garrett for being absolute troopers. You two are the epitome of love 💕 & we can't wait to see where life takes you together!

We still can't believe this happened ❤️

This week has been a whirlwind! Earlier, our work was featured on @tahoeunveiled and today, we're featured on @weddingchicks — 😍🍀💖 we are so incredibly grateful to work with such awesome creatives and vendors — each and every one of them talented, kind, and fun. We look forward to all sorts of new adventures with you in 2019!

The astounding view of this valley is breathtaking...filled with love celebrated by friends, family and the passion of two that bring everyone together! Love makes this world go round! Thanks to Becca & Garrett for this beautiful styled shoot @olympicvalleystables and everyone who contributed!

"This is love: to fly toward a secret sky, to cause a hundred veils to fall each moment. First to let go of life. Finally, to take a step without feet." --rumi Love going out to these two, Becca & Garrett in this beautiful styled shoot hosted @olympicvalleystables

What a really amazing styled shoot we were able to be a part of! @bkoof And @gy_yrigoyen This is so beautiful!!! Thank you to @weddingchicks for this feature today on the blog.

While Kufrin and Yrigoyen have no definite plans for their wedding yet, the couple are thinking ahead to the future! Back in August, ET caught up with the engaged pair following the Bachelorette finale and they revealed what's next for them.

"He's gonna come to Minnesota for a while and I have never been to Reno, so I'm going to spend some time there," Kufrin said at the time. "And then I think we have been throwing around the idea of moving to California for a couple years... Maybe south of L.A. a little bit. He likes more of the water. I think the traffic would be a lot to handle. So we just have to figure out where exactly we want to land."

"We haven't put a timestamp on anything," Yrigoyen added. "We're kind of just going with the flow. It's not like we're set on a date or anything like that."

Here's more with the happy couple:

'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Reveal Post-Show Life Plan (Exclusive)

