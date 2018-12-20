Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are getting in some good practice for their big day!

The adorable couple -- who got engaged on the most recent season of The Bachelorette -- stunned in a "practice" wedding photo shoot, which was posted to Instagram by photographer Kay Kroshus.

In one of the beautiful shots -- which was taken at Olympic Valley Stables in Olympic Valley, California -- the couple stand in front of an altar that's adorned with fall flowers. The muted colors and nature-filled background make Kufrin's bohemian, off-the-shoulder dress stand out in all its glory! Meanwhile Yrigoyen, who's facing and holding hands with his bride while standing on burlap, looks dapper in a white collared shirt with suspenders and dark pants.

In another pic, fans get a closer look at Kufrin's stunning makeup, which features a brown smokey eye. The bride-to-be looks off into the distance in the photo, while her fiance does the same with his hand around her shoulder.

"Sorry friends! Becca and Garrett did not get married YET, but they did make the most gorgeous 'practice' bride and groom for this beautiful inspirational wedding shoot," Kroshus captioned the pic.

Meghon Shrewsbury, the florist for the shoot, also featured many of the images on her Instagram page. The additional pics show off Kufrin's incredible gown, a sweet kiss on the cheek from Yrigoyen and new accessories including a hat and a horse.

Other vendors that participated in the shoot shared snaps as well, giving fans a good idea about how Kufrin and Yrigoyen's real-life wedding could look one day!

While Kufrin and Yrigoyen have no definite plans for their wedding yet, the couple are thinking ahead to the future! Back in August, ET caught up with the engaged pair following the Bachelorette finale and they revealed what's next for them.

"He's gonna come to Minnesota for a while and I have never been to Reno, so I'm going to spend some time there," Kufrin said at the time. "And then I think we have been throwing around the idea of moving to California for a couple years... Maybe south of L.A. a little bit. He likes more of the water. I think the traffic would be a lot to handle. So we just have to figure out where exactly we want to land."

"We haven't put a timestamp on anything," Yrigoyen added. "We're kind of just going with the flow. It's not like we're set on a date or anything like that."

