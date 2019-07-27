Looks like Rachel Lindsay's wedding day is right around the corner!

The former Bachelorette, her gal pals and a slew of her former Bachelor co-stars made their way to Costa Rica for Lindsay's bachelorette festivities. The bride-to-be took to Instagram on Friday to share video and photos of her and the ladies en route to their tropical getaway.

Dubbed "Camp Costa Rachel," along for the fun were Astrid Loch, Kristina Schulman, Alexis Waters and Whitney Fransway, who all competed for Nick Viall's love in season 21, and Bibiana Julian, who was on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. The ladies all shared moments from their adventures on their Instagram Stories, using #Rachelorette as their main hashtag.

The lawyer and her group stayed at Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, and on Saturday enjoyed a trip to the beach.

The bachelorette weekend has been filled with drinking, dancing and presents for all. Each attendee received a cute hangover kit, as well as beach bags that had "Camp Costa Rachel" written on them.

The former Bachelorette got engaged to Bryan Abasolo on the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette in 2017. Earlier this year, Lindsay dished on her wedding day, telling ET her location and wedding dress designer.

"It will be a destination wedding in a warmer location, closer to Colombia, where Bryan's from, but it's not in Colombia," she teased.

As for what she'll be wearing down the aisle, Lindsay will wear a dress by Randi Rahm, who also designed former Bachelorette Ashley Rosenbaum's (nee Hebert) dress for her 2012 televised wedding to J.P., as well as many dresses for past Bachelorettes on the show over the years.

"She did the dress that I met the guys in the first night [and] she designed the dress that Bryan proposed to me in, so it only makes sense that that's who I go with to design my wedding dress that I'm walking down the aisle to Bryan in," Lindsay explained. "I'm very, very excited... We're hitting the ground running. [I've] gotta go to New York, get fitted!"

