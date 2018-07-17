'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay in Talks for a TV Wedding, Plans to Be Married by Spring (Exclusive)

It's getting closer to Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's big day!

ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Lindsay in Los Angeles on Monday where she talked about their upcoming wedding, which she hopes will happen by the spring of 2019. She also said the couple definitely wants to start a family next year.

"Yes, ideally -- I wanted a winter wedding," Lindsay shared of the timing of her wedding. "I wanted it in December, but as it's getting closer and plans haven't been put in place, it's looking more next year, the spring, because I want to have kids. I really want to start next year. I want more stability. We've been traveling so much and I want to create this family unit and a home for us. We've been having a great time, traveling, we live together, so we've already done the things, 'Oh, I'll wait two years once I get married' -- we're already doing that. So, it's like, why wait?! Let's have kids!"

"We're older -- I like to call us the OGs of The Bachelor even though it was just last year!" she added. "We're the 'older' couple."

Lindsay is also confident in their relationship even though the Bachelor world hasn't exactly had the greatest track record when it comes to lasting marriages. The 33-year-old lawyer says the two purposely avoided the spotlight after their season of The Bachelorette aired in order to strengthen their commitment to one another.

"I think you have to take a step back -- a lot of people asked me, 'Are you going to do Dancing With the Stars?' -- for me that wasn't even a question because I wanted to build a foundation away from cameras, just the two of us," she explained. "It helped that Bryan moved to Dallas and Dallas isn't a hot spot for media, so it's really great. We traveled together, spent time visiting each other's families -- did real-life couple things, things you do in the real world!"

Lindsay said she's still unsure if their wedding will be televised, but revealed that she is talking to producers about making it happen.

"Unfortunately it's not up to us if we get the green light to do it -- it's a lot of moving parts," she explained. "We're not opposed to a TV wedding! Just because we fell in love on TV, we met on TV -- it completes the circle. I feel like a lot of people are invested in our love story and they want to see it come full circle. So, I'm all about a TV wedding, it's really about timing. Will the network give it to us? Will everything work together? The perfect storm has to come together for a wedding."

As for her wedding dress, Lindsay said she actually wants to wear a non-traditional look -- but is making both her mom and her future mother-in-law happy!

"I want pants, I want a very sexy pantsuit, and Bryan honestly doesn't care but his mom does, my mom does, so I'm getting into dress mode," she shared. "I really went and visited with Randi Rahm in New York, sat down with her, talked about what I'd like the design of my dress to look like, and I think we have a nice compromise with a dress and a pant."

When asked if fans can possibly expect a "pant with a skirt moment," Lindsay didn't exactly deny it.

"Oh, you're getting warmer!" she said with a laugh.

Of course, these days, Lindsay has been busier than ever. Aside from wedding planning, she recently appeared on ESPN's First Take.

"First Take is my absolute favorite show and it's been something I've been working on for a year, it didn't happen overnight," she shared. "So, to have that guest-hosting spot, to go from the couch watching it to actually being in the seat, it was an amazing experience -- a dream come true and I'm hoping to build off of it and prove that I have sports knowledge."

ET spoke to Lindsay and 38-year-old Abasolo in December, where Lindsay couldn't hide her excitement about her bachelorette party. Watch below:

