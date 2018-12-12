Rachel Lindsay is ready to have a husband.

The 33-year-old attorney found her fiance, Bryan Abasolo, on The Bachelorettelast year, and next year, she's looking forward to their wedding. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Lindsay on the red carpet at WE tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she revealed that her nuptials are closer than ever.

"I'm so excited and ready to marry Bryan, that we were a little bit too angsty in what we wanted to do. We want to get married, but waiting is hard, and now that I realize it's not going to be on TV I actually have to start putting things in motion," she confessed. "I would love to get married the first half of 2019, and now I'm, like, condensing it all."

"I want it to be super small, because I just want to make it happen," she added.

Lindsay had previously discussed her openness to having a TV wedding with Abasolo, but told ET on Tuesday that "the cards aren't aligning in the right way." "I don't want to keep waiting to marry the person that I'm going to spend the rest of my life with," she explained, adding that an offer for her and Abasolo to tie the knot on TV wasn't presented. "I think it's a misconception that everybody thinks you get engaged, you're automatically getting a wedding, but that's not the case."

The former reality star has also switched up a few details of her wedding day -- like what she'll be wearing down the aisle. "I'm not wearing a pantsuit anymore," she confessed. "I think I would regret it at the end of the day if I didn't wear a dress, and I want Bryan to see me in a way he can't see me on a red carpet, something special for our wedding day, something to make him cry."

While Lindsay is focused on wedding planning, she's also got her eye on taking things to the next level with Abasolo in other aspects. As she told ET, their "love is growing stronger and stronger," and they're looking to grow their family too.

"We're not sure if we're going to stay in Dallas. We're actually contemplating Miami. L.A. is always on the table, but we're really talking Miami as we're thinking about building our family," she shared. "Listen, I'm ready to start now."

"If it happens, we're not going to fight it. But we're not actively planning," she continued of having kids with Abasolo. "I 100 percent want kids with Bryan. Can you imagine how cute the babies are going to be? I'm sorry, shameless plug, toot toot!"

Looking back, the Dallas native has no regrets about her experience on The Bachelorette -- but she does wish that Abasolo would have gotten more screentime. "I truly feel like I was myself. I was even built as the super opinionated sassy bold attorney and that's who I was on the show, and so I don't regret any of that. My only wish is that you got to see more of Bryan and you got to see more of why we fell in love and why that was so special," she expressed.

Lindsay also weighed in on Bachelor producer Elan Gale's recent departure from the franchise, which took fans -- and the production -- by surprise last week.

"I was shocked when I found out. I literally was texting Bryan like, 'Are you ready for the tea today? Elan is not a part of the Bachelor franchise.' It was shocking,'" she said, revealing that she has no idea "what the show looks like without him."

