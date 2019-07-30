The moment we've all been waiting for finally happened onThe Bachelorette(well, the other one): Hannah Brown broke up with Jed Wyatt.

The musician captured Brown's heart early on in the competition, despite admitting he came on the series to promote his music career. Brown fell in love with him and his honesty, but it seems there was something he wasn't honest about.

Last month, Wyatt's ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, publicly came forward with claims that she and Wyatt were in a relationship while he appeared on The Bachelorette. She alleged that he planned to return back to her after filming.

Needless to say, this drama didn't sit too well with Brown, who confronted him on The Bachelorette finale, and took off her engagement ring, before confirming on After the Final Rose that the pair were no longer together. Twitter lost its mind.

If Hannah doesn’t smash Jed’s guitar after dumping his cheating ass on national television, I’m gonna be very disappointed#TheBachelorette — thinzar 🍋 (@imthinzar) July 31, 2019

Jed isn’t even TRYING to hide how little he cares. Bitch is every bit the sociopath he accused Luke of being. Bitch.#TheBachelorette#TheBacheloretteFinale#bachelornation#afterthefinalrosepic.twitter.com/dE0lxaPImh — Will You Accept This 🌹? (@BackToBachelor) July 31, 2019

#TheBachelorette#TheBachloretteFinale Luke P watching the finale seeing that his prayers have worked and he’s no longer the most hated dude in america pic.twitter.com/DEApPfuFs5 — Lauren Lanthier (@laurenlanthier) July 31, 2019

Jed realizing he's lost his fiancé and he's not gonna get a record deal anytime soon #thebachelorettepic.twitter.com/x60UqmcRWk — ❤Lauren❤ (@mrslaurenmalik_) July 31, 2019

you know who wouldn’t have a girlfriend the day before filming or hang out with girls in his apartment after being engaged. #TheBachelorette#TheBachloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/Gbmd33UDb6 — Sarah Green (@rahverde) July 31, 2019

OMG @Hannah Brown. You asked for honesty on day one and he didn't give it to you. Why would it change now??????? #TheBacheloretteFinale#TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/YHOMwZ9PWB — DeniseLuvsBB (@DeniseHardwick2) July 31, 2019

When Hannah took off the ring. Jed, who claims has changed because of her, continues to make the same face since he walked in the door without his guitar. #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/zMl9E0TJOj — J L (@jai_lynn77) July 31, 2019

Bachelor alums weren't too happy with Wyatt either. Ben Higgins told ET in an interview earlier this month that he thought the musician's scandal "discredited" the show.

"It gives a really bad look at the show. I know that Hannah has invested her heart into this whole thing. I know there's hundreds of people that work on this show to make this thing happen. And you have guys like Jed coming on, making it super far towards the end, and it ends up discrediting the whole story that's happened through this whole season," he expressed.



"And that, for me, I take offense to, because this show has been really good to me, and it's really good to a lot of people," Higgins added.

Soon after, Colton Underwood offered his thoughts on the drama.

"I think if there is any doubt about the whole conspiracy theory in the drama going on with Jed, it was put to rest and sort of confirmed just with that hometown [date], because you could see something wasn't really right, or [his family was] sort of biting their lips for some things," he told ET at the ESPY Awards. "It was a little fishy. It was a little off, a little awkward."

"He shouldn't come back from this. He should just sort of go away," Underwood suggested.



