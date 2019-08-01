Jed Wyatt is speaking out after the explosive finale of The Bachelorette.

During Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, the 25-year-old singer opened up about how he felt after his ex-fiance, Hannah Brown, asked runner-up Tyler Cameron out for a drink on Tuesday night's Bachelorette finale. Brown's proposition to Cameron came after she and Wyatt broke off their engagement amid reports that Wyatt was in a relationship with Haley Stevens while he appeared on the show.

"I had a feeling something was up and I couldn’t really put a finger on it when I was there that day," Wyatt told Michael Strahan of arriving at the live taping. "I know there was a lot of nerves and a lot of tension."

"I want her to be happy," he continued. "And Tyler is one of my friends, he’s a great guy. If that’s what it’s supposed to be, then I support that."

On a recent episode of the Viall Files podcast, Cameron confirmed that he and Wyatt became friends during filming, but said that he was left "disappointed" by the outcome of the show.

"Jed's someone that I really got close to in the house and, you know, it's just hard to see all this go down because I'm just disappointed," Cameron said. "You know, I wanted the world for Hannah and, you know, it's upsetting that it didn't work out. I think he could've handled things a lot better than he did."

Despite Wyatt's nerves about appearing on the live show, he told GMA that he did it in order to provide Brown "closure."

"I knew how sorry I was. I knew how much I loved her and how her happiness was in my best interest," he said. "It would have been easy to turn away and not even show up to After the Final Rose. I just wanted to be there for her so that she could have her closure. So, not only in her eyes, but the eyes of everyone else, you know, let everyone know that I am sorry. Especially her."

"I do have closure now knowing that she has moved on, but it still hurts, you know, because I love her and I do want the best for her," Wyatt, who recently seemed to like shady comments about Brown on social media, said. "But ultimately I just have to just move on."

Wyatt also spoke to being "overwhelmed" with love for Brown -- with whom he's eventually hoping to "reconnect [with] in some way" -- and revealed that he initially left out details because he "was acting really more out of fear than my actual love for her."

"All my actions towards Hannah, all my emotions were authentic and as real as they could possibly be and I would not change that," he said. "But I do, obviously, wish that I had been more detailed and more open to her earlier on. And [that] absolutely will affect how I am as a person."

"You know, this whole show really opened my eyes to a lot of things and changed me in a lot of ways," Wyatt added. "And, with my newfound perspective, I hope to move forward and be a better man."

As for Brown, when ET's Lauren Zima caught up with her in New York City on Wednesday, she said that, though she doesn't think that Wyatt cheated on her, she does "think he made some poor decisions."

"I do think that he lied, and I think that there was not the foundation of trust and honesty that I have also preached that I wanted," Brown told ET. "I think that he has qualities and will learn a lot from this."

When it comes to a potential relationship with Cameron, Brown said she's "excited to see him and catch up" when they eventually grab drinks.

"It's only been two months ago, so my feelings just don't go away, but also we've both been hurt. I hurt him, I was hurt through that, and I was hurt through the relationship that I had," she said. "I think it's really important that if any type of relationship is going to happen for Tyler and I, that we hang out, and just see where we're at, and if that's friends, if it's more, I'm good with that."

"I want to continue to be a part of his life, and I think he wants to be a part of mine," she added. "But at what capacity, I don't think we know just yet."

Though Brown stopped short of saying that she should've simply selected Cameron in the first place, her feelings for her runner-up are clear.

"I feel bad, shoulda, coulda, woulda with a lot of things, but I do know that I held back my feelings with [Tyler] for a really long time," she admitted. "And in that moment, I felt everything, but I think I was scared and thought it was a little too late to be able to change my mind and be able to be engaged, but I do know that those feelings for him were real and true, and I can't change it."

