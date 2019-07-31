Tyler Cameron is getting ready to take Hannah Brown out for drinks!

Following the two-night Bachelorette finale that saw Brown split with her fiance, Jed Wyatt, after his ex-girlfriend's claims were made public, Cameron is telling all about his chances with his ex. Things are looking good for the 26-year-old runner-up as Brown, 24, asked him out on live TV after her dramatic breakup from Wyatt.

During an appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, Viall Files, immediately following After the Final Rose, Cameron admitted that he was surprised by Brown's date proposal, but found their post-show plans "inevitable."

"It was definitely, you know, surprising, but I think it was inevitable," Cameron said. "I think that we just both needed to have that time to talk and, you know, just see each other and be there for each other. I think we have a great relationship, you know, and friendship and that's something that doesn't need to be cut off because that didn't work out. I think that's immature."

Cameron said he's excited to get together with Brown when "there's no pressure for anything" and "to have a drink with her and just talk."

"We went through a whole lot together. You know, that was a crazy journey to share and experience with somebody," he said. "And I value and cherish our relationship and our friendship and that's something I don't wanna just cut off cold turkey because it didn't work out."

"[She's] someone I would hope to have a drink with and see what happens and take it one step at a time," he added.

During an appearance on Good Morning America Wednesday morning, Brown -- who is also sitting down with Entertainment Tonight -- expressed excitement about her potential with Cameron.

"Those feelings were real when we were together and you don't just turn off emotions," she said. "... He has always been supportive and respectful and has continued to do so. And so I want him to be a part of my life in some way. So I want to be able to hang out."

Brown's glowing statements about Cameron came after she admitted to ET that she initially thought he was "a f**kboy."

"I put him in a box and was scared of him and thought it was just going to be physical with him, and then really as we started having more one-on-ones together and time, I started realizing it more scared me a lot because I thought he was a f**kboy. I did," she said. "And then it's like, 'Oh wait, maybe he's not. Maybe he's not!'"

"And then after our fantasy suite, I was like, 'I cannot let this guy go.' And it just killed me that I felt that. I put up walls for so long," she continued. "... He's a great guy."

.@AlabamaHannah on Tyler: “He has always been supportive and respectful and has continued to do so. So I want him to be a part of my life in some way and so I want to be able to hang out...”#TheBacheloretteFinale#TheBachelorette@BacheloretteABChttps://t.co/AbVV9J8foXpic.twitter.com/dMIUnam8zA — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 31, 2019

Also on the podcast, Cameron discussed the possibility that he could be tapped to be the next Bachelor, an opportunity he seemed reluctant about.

"I don't know. I'm all over the map about that one," he said. "You know, I have a lot of things I gotta sit down and think about when it comes to that. That's a lot of responsibility. It's a great opportunity, but it comes with a lot of responsibility. I don't know."

As for Brown, she seemed to make it clear that she'd prefer if Cameron did not star as the show's next lead during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"A lot of people would think it might be Tyler," Kimmel told Brown, to which she responded with a grimace. "But now it can't be Tyler because you're going for drinks with him."

"I mean we'll see where the drinks go," she teased.

Likewise, Cameron seemed to cringe on the podcast when Viall brought up the possibility that Brown could star on a second season of The Bachelorette.

"Listen, that's up to you, bro," Viall said with a laugh.

Additionally, Cameron addressed the controversy surrounding Wyatt, which he said left him "disappointed."

"Jed's someone that I really got close to in the house and, you know, it's just hard to see all this go down because I'm just disappointed," he said. "You know, I wanted the world for Hannah and, you know, it's upsetting that it didn't work out. I think he could've handled things a lot better than he did."

"I didn't really read into anything that was going on with Jed and his ex or whatever, all the news that came out. But I'm just very disappointed 'cause I wanted Hannah to walk away from this happy, whether it was with me or whether this was with Jed," Cameron added. "You know, when it got down to me, Peter and Jed, I was like, 'She's in good hands any way this goes and I can go home knowing she'll be good.' And just to see how this all unfolded, it's disappointing. My heart aches for Hannah, you know?"

Cameron made sure to leave off with some praising words for Brown. "She's incredible. She's so strong and powerful. The world is her's," he said. "She'll be just fine."

