Hannah Brown really wants to see if it can work with Tyler Cameron.

The Bachelorette shocked fans on Tuesday night's finale of the ABC dating show, when she ended things with her final pick -- and fiance -- Jed Wyatt over his ex-girlfriend's claims they were in a relationship while he was on the show. After confronting Wyatt over the allegations, Brown ended the relationship... and then decided to give things another shot with her runner-up, Cameron.

Fans were split on the decision, with some supporting Brown trying to find happiness with the "respectful king," and others hoping Cameron would find love as the Bachelor, and not be anyone's second choice. As Brown revealed — with a telling disapproving face — on Jimmy Kimmel Live following her finale, however, she hopes Cameron doesn't get the coveted gig.

"We'll see where the drinks go," she teased, noting that she and Cameron haven't yet had time to go on the date he agreed to during the finale.

"I became a lot stronger of a woman throughout all I went through, so I don't want to say I regret it [how the show ended]. But he is pretty great," Brown gushed of Cameron.

As for who Brown does want to see as our next franchise lead, she first said it's "weird" to pick from a group of ex-boyfriends. After some prodding by Kimmel, she admitted there are a few worthy choices. "I thought Peter [Weber] was really great... Mike [Johnson] is great. I want them to have happiness, so maybe it will work out better for them than it did for me," she shared.

Wyatt is another story. The 24-year-old beauty queen said she doesn't want fans to "hate" the musician after he lied to her during their relationship, but confessed her parents wouldn't have allowed her to reconcile with him after their breakup... especially after her father's reception to him during their initial meeting in Greece.

"I called my mom the other day to tell her some news... [She said], 'Don't tell me you're back with that boy!' My dad goes 'Oh hell no!'" Brown laughed. "'Don't worry!'"

Though Brown's decision to ask Cameron out was a surprise to fans, she couldn't have spoken more highly of the Florida-based contractor at the Men Tell All taping earlier this month.

"I thought he was a f**kboy," she candidly shared. "I put him in a box and was scared of him and thought it was just going to be physical with him, and then really as we started having more one-on-ones together and time, I started realizing it more scared me a lot because I thought he was a f**kboy. I did."

"And then it's like, 'Oh wait, maybe he's not. Maybe he's not!' And then after our fantasy suite, I was like, 'I cannot let this guy go,'" she continued. "And it just killed me that I felt that. I put up walls for so long."

Brown said that after their fantasy suite, it really clicked that there were more "layers" to Cameron that she had ignored, and that made her emotional. "I think I was just... how dare I put a guy in a box that he should not be [in]," she said. "He's a great guy."

See more on Brown's finale in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': Hannah Brown Gives It Another Go With Runner-Up in Dramatic Finale

'The Bachelorette': Hannah Brown Asks Tyler Cameron Out on a Date on 'After the Final Rose'

'The Bachelorette After the Final Rose': Jed Wyatt Explains Himself After Hannah Brown Breakup

Related Gallery