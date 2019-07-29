'The Bachelorette' Finale: Fans React to Jed Wyatt's Disastrous Meeting With Hannah Brown's Family
We've reached Hannah Brown's season finale of The Bachelorette, but it's all about Jed Wyatt.
Monday night's episode of the ABC dating series saw Peter Weber get his heart broken by Brown -- and not address his ex-girlfriend's claims -- but there's another mystery to solve. Fans' eyes were glued to the screen analyzing Brown's every moment with Wyatt, whose girlfriend came forward last month alleging they were still in a relationship while he filmed the show.
After sending Weber home, Brown continued her relationships with Tyler Cameron and Wyatt, as they both met her family. Cameron's meeting went great, but Wyatt's not so much -- and the internet had a few thoughts about it, including Hannah's father's clear disapproval of Wyatt's music career, dog jingle be damned.
While speaking with ET at the Men Tell All taping earlier this month, host Chris Harrison said fans would see him "push" Wyatt on his girlfriend drama during After the Final Rose.
"I know what happened in Greece, clearly. I was there. I don't know what's going to happen on the two-night live finale," he said. "There's a lot of questions to be answered with all these guys. And clearly, there's been a lot of accusations, been a lot of things said about Jed."
"I wanna hear him talk. I wanna hear him answer some questions and there are a lot of things that need to be said," he continued. "And I'm gonna push him, but I wanna have that conversation. There are a lot of things that remain to be solved as we head into this two-night finale."
Brown's season finale continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's live Bachelorette finale coverage starts at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on ET Live, which you can stream on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.
