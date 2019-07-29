We've reached Hannah Brown's season finale of The Bachelorette, but it's all about Jed Wyatt.

Monday night's episode of the ABC dating series saw Peter Weber get his heart broken by Brown -- and not address his ex-girlfriend's claims -- but there's another mystery to solve. Fans' eyes were glued to the screen analyzing Brown's every moment with Wyatt, whose girlfriend came forward last month alleging they were still in a relationship while he filmed the show.

After sending Weber home, Brown continued her relationships with Tyler Cameron and Wyatt, as they both met her family. Cameron's meeting went great, but Wyatt's not so much -- and the internet had a few thoughts about it, including Hannah's father's clear disapproval of Wyatt's music career, dog jingle be damned.

“He beat around the bush a little bit, but I think that’s his personality”



PREACH HANNAH’S DAD PREACH #TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/LjDYsSEO8Y — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) July 30, 2019

so jed is upset that Hannah’s dad doesn’t approve of his mixtape for doggies so he’s too busy to even focus on her or her feelings but this is her “ dream man” #TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/hEOPf6u9Vr — kiara (@kayitskiara) July 30, 2019

Hannah’s dad: “Honey... his greatest accomplishment right now is a dog food jingle” LMAOO #TheBacheloretteFinale#TheBachelorettepic.twitter.com/fCzZffW8kt — Alyssa Schifano (@alyssaschifano) July 30, 2019

Jed’s big break was writing a jingle for a dog food company … #TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/dN8LtA621D — Deanna (@DeannaMescia1) July 30, 2019

Jed when he hasn’t mentioned his music in 3 minutes #TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/aBlcDXMfPR — Jenna (@jenrenaeeeeee) July 30, 2019

Hannah's dad: Tell us what you've done with your life.



Jed: I wrote a jingle for a dog food company.#TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/sy7B7Cdq3V — Dan Emerson (@dscapp) July 30, 2019

#TheBacheloretteFinale



Tyler: “My girl, I love you, we can overcome anything together.”



Jed: pic.twitter.com/S7nYNoIYNF — Wine and Tea (@Krazykarenn) July 30, 2019

Hannah’s parents: Jed isn’t ready for marriage and can’t support you



Jed’s parents: Jed isn’t ready for marriage and can’t support you



Hannah: #TheBachelorette#TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/FYorMSiibI — The Bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) July 30, 2019

hannah’s family when they met tyler vs. when they met jed #TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/Kd1thCyzJs — lauren ✌︎ (@LaurenNsele) July 30, 2019

HANNAHS FAMILY TOLD HANNAH TO PICK TYLER! JED’S FAMILY TOLD HANNAH NOT TO PICK JED! WHAT WENT WRONG?! WHAT WENT WRONG?! #TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.com/uKhuC8dl8z — reality star (@caucasianTV) July 30, 2019

While speaking with ET at the Men Tell All taping earlier this month, host Chris Harrison said fans would see him "push" Wyatt on his girlfriend drama during After the Final Rose.

"I know what happened in Greece, clearly. I was there. I don't know what's going to happen on the two-night live finale," he said. "There's a lot of questions to be answered with all these guys. And clearly, there's been a lot of accusations, been a lot of things said about Jed."

"I wanna hear him talk. I wanna hear him answer some questions and there are a lot of things that need to be said," he continued. "And I'm gonna push him, but I wanna have that conversation. There are a lot of things that remain to be solved as we head into this two-night finale."

Brown's season finale continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's live Bachelorette finale coverage starts at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on ET Live, which you can stream on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

