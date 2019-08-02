TV

Why Tyler Cameron is Still Very Much a Contender for 'Bachelor' (Exclusive)

By Lauren Zima‍
1280_tyler_152855_8960.jpg
1280_tyler_152855_8960.jpg

In the Bachelorfranchise, there are always fan favorites. But being beloved by Bachelor Nation doesn’t necessarily equal being cast as the next Bachelor or Bachelorette. Recall Hannah Godwin and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who despite strong followings, were both passed on as Bachelorette for season 15 in favor of Hannah Brown. Before that, Colton Underwood was chosen as Bachelor from Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season over the largely adored Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann. 

Fan support can be seen most evidently on social media, but casting the lead is about more than just who’s amassing Instagram followers and trending on Twitter. The chosen man or woman needs to have a good story (read: Underwood was a 26-year-old virgin), be genuine and compelling on camera (read: every moment with Hannah Brown) and, presumably, be solid to work with behind the scenes for production. 

Still, the fandom this season surrounding runner-up Tyler Cameron has felt especially strong. At press time, Cameron had hit 1.8 million Instagram followers, surpassing some former franchise leads on the platform. He’s grown in popularity largely because of his “respectful king” status: all season, he championed Brown as an independent woman and declared he was happy to be her cheerleader. Plus, he’s… literally a model.

View this post on Instagram

Messy or clean?? You make the call. . . . Had a great time working with @davidurbanke 📸

A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on


That’s a face for camera. 

“He really was sort of a different type of character,” admits Rob Mills, ABC Entertainment’s Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming.  “He was really a woke hunk. He was fantastic. … I will say, yes, I'm hard pressed to find somebody that has that much [fandom]. … There's not even the, ‘Yeah, he's just not my cup of tea.’ He seems to be everybody's cup of tea.”

But then, after Brown’s split from fiance Jed Wyatt was revealed during the season’s live finale, the Alabama native asked her runner-up out for a drink. Some fans cheered -- yes, Hannah and Tyler, together again! -- others cried. They were ready for Bachelor 2020: Tyler Cameron. 

On Wednesday morning, just hours after that on-stage invite for drinks, Brown told ET how real the possibility of a relationship reconciliation was. “We saw each other after the show and gave each other hugs and, ‘See you later,’ and we'll figure out when's a good time for both of us to hang out,” she explained. “[Our relationship] has only been two months ago and so my feelings don't just go away, but also we've both been hurt. I hurt him, I was hurt through that, and I was hurt through the relationship that I had. I think it's really important that if any type of relationship is going to happen for Tyler and I that we hang out, and just see where we’re at. And if that’s friends, [or] if that’s more, than I’m good with that.”

On Instagram, Cameron shared a message to Brown: “This journey with you is something that I will always cherish,” he wrote in part. “I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together … As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink.”

Some of the Florida native’s 1.8 million followers interpreted the caption’s tone as fairly platonic, and maybe even final. Brown told ET if things don’t move forward with the pair romantically, she would support Cameron as Bachelor, though it would be “hard” for her to see. 

Brown later took to Instagram too, writing, “He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest.” 

View this post on Instagram

Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story. The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit. Did I make choices that hurt my heart? Absolutely. Have I become stronger through that hurt? You bet. I realized how strong of a woman I am, and how resilient I can be. My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly. This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning. And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide.

A post shared by Hannah Brown (@alabamahannah) on

Mills says Cameron will “absolutely” still be a contender for Bachelor if he and Brown don’t reconcile. Per host Chris Harrison, the new Bachelor likely won’t be announced until sometime towards the end of the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres Aug. 5 on ABC.

Other candidates certainly include Peter Weber and Mike Johnson. At this season’s The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping, Harrison told ET, “We kind of have an embarrassment of riches. I throw it back to last season [of The Bachelor]. We had two Hannahs [Hannah Godwin and Hannah Brown]. I don't think we could have gone wrong. But we chose this Hannah for the type of television -- this type of story she was gonna give us. We will see what that turns out to be for Bachelor. I think it's going to be the same thing ... all of us in a room screaming for our favorite, fighting for our version of TV that we want to make.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 5 on ABC. 

 

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Peter Weber, Mike Johnson and Tyler Cameron's Chances to Be Our Next Lead

'Bachelorette' Super Fan Kaley Cuoco Calls Jed Wyatt's Proposal 'Brutal,' Praises Tyler Cameron

'The Bachelorette': Everything We Know About Whether Hannah and Tyler Will Actually Date