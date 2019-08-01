Kaley Cuoco has made her Bachelorette finale feelings clear.

On Wednesday night's episode of Lights Out With David Spade, the 33-year-old actress revealed she has some very strong feelings about how Hannah Brown concluded her season of the Bachelorette earlier this week.

During the two-night finale, Brown, 24, sent home fan favorite Tyler Cameron in favor of a proposal from Jed Wyatt, a singer who recently came under fire amid accusations that he was still dating Haley Stevens when he showed up to Bachelor Mansion. After accepting his proposal, Brown broke up with Wyatt as a result of his ex's claims. On Tuesday's live show, Brown asked Cameron out for drinks, an offer that he accepted.

Before all that post-show drama, though, Wyatt did pop the question to Brown in the form of a song, belting, "After all that you've been through / In those times you wish you knew / Who was on the other side of all those restless nights / We always knew / It's me and you... And every time we're holding hands / And dancing in the sun / Baby time stands still for us."

"When he sang his proposal to her... it was brutal," Cuoco lamented. "It was rough."

"It was so obvious who the right choice was too," she added, presumably referencing Cameron.

Cuoco has commented on Bachelorette drama before, even telling ET's Lauren Zima last week that she was pulling for Cameron as the next Bachelor.

"I think Tyler is the cutest thing ever, and I just think he's really cute," Cuoco gushed. "So, if he doesn't get chosen, I could see him being the Bachelor. [He's] so hot."

Despite Cuoco's vote in Cameron's favor to lead the next season of the franchise, when Zima spoke to Brown earlier this week, the now-former Bachelorette didn't seem to love the idea in light of a potential date between her and Cameron.

"I think it would be a little hard to see him as the Bachelor because there's still feelings there, but I would support him in his happiness," Brown told ET. "I think that the main thing is figuring out what will make both of us happy, and if that's for him to go on and to have the opportunity to be the Bachelor, I would support him in finding his happiness, just like he supported me with Jed."

"... I think it's really important that if any type of relationship is going to happen for Tyler and I, that we hang out, and just see where we're at, and if that's friends, if it's more, I'm good with that," she added. "I want to continue to be a part of his life, and I think he wants to be a part of mine, but at what capacity, I don't think we know just yet. But I'm excited to see him and catch up."

Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': Jed Wyatt Reacts to Hannah Brown Asking Out Tyler Cameron

'The Bachelorette': Everything We Know About Whether Hannah and Tyler Will Actually Date

Jed Wyatt Seemingly Calls Out 'Bachelorette' Ex Hannah Brown After Finale

Related Gallery