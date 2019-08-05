Hannah Brown might not be too bothered about Tyler Cameron's date with Gigi Hadid.

Fans freaked out after the Bachelorette fan favorite was photographed leaving Brown's place in Los Angeles on Friday morning, just days after she asked him out for a drink during her season finale. Days after that, however, he flew to New York for some quality time with Hadid.

"I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," Brown told ET's Lauren Zima at ABC's Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday.

As for her night with Cameron, Brown said she had a "great time."

"We definitely hung out and talked about everything and... I know nobody will believe me [about] just hanging out and actually talking but it was good to be able to catch up. We had a lot to talk about," she explained, noting it was "a lot" like the pair's fantasy suite date.

"We are trying to figure out how we feel," Brown said, before commenting on Cameron's possible Bachelor chances. "I don’t know where he’s at with wanting to be the Bachelor. I think he has his options open as well, and if the Bachelor is one of those options, then I guess I'll support him if that’s what he wants to do."

As Brown expressed, she's not necessarily ready to jump into a serious relationship right now. "I am single, and people slide into my DMs if they want to, but I just got out of an engagement and dating 30 men. [Dating] is not really not my sole focus right now," she shared. "I'm working on Hannah and loving Hannah, and so you know, if that means going to have a drink again with somebody else, then I'm all for it."

While speaking with ET earlier on Monday, host Chris Harrison commended Cameron for using his post-Bachelorette time wisely. He also noted that the Florida-based contractor's priorities right now might not align with being the next Bachelor.

"[This is] why we're waiting [to announce who it is]. Let's see how these guys react. Let's see who really is sincere at the end of the day, because we do have a couple of months before we have to start production and really get into this, so we have time," Harrison said.

"If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight -- which, by the way, good on him. That's fine. If that's what you want to do right now, I don't blame him. He's probably enjoying life really, really well -- but that's not someone we're going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette," he explained. "So, it's about sincerity. It's about where you are in your life. And if that's where he is in his life, then he's not the guy for us."

