Looks like Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron are getting to know one another.

The 24-year-old model and the 26-year-old Bachelorette fan favorite were snapped leaving DUMBO House in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday night. Though they left separately, they both got into Gigi's chauffeured car and headed to her apartment.

Both dressed casually for their night out; Gigi in a green jacket and Tyler in a striped T-shirt and jeans. Their sighting comes after fans noticed that Gigi and Tyler, both models, started following each other on Instagram last month.

An eyewitness tells ET that the attractive pair arrived at DUMBO House around 7:40 p.m., and were seated at a table together the entire time they were at the members only club.

The sighting is bad news for fans hoping that Tyler was now dating Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, after he was spotted leaving her home in Los Angeles on Friday morning. Although Hannah chose Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette finale, they later split over claims made by his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, that the two were still in a relationship while he was filming. Hannah then asked Tyler out on After the Final Rose, and he accepted.

ET spoke to Hannah just hours after she invited Tyler out for drinks, where she talked about a potential relationship with one of the most popular contestants in the ABC franchise's history.

"We saw each other after the show and gave each other hugs and 'See you later,' and we'll figure out when's a good time for both of us to hang out," she said. "[Our relationship] has only been two months ago and so my feelings don't just go away, but also we've both been hurt. I hurt him, I was hurt through that, and I was hurt through the relationship that I had. I think it's really important that if any type of relationship is going to happen for Tyler and I, that we hang out and just see where we're at. And if that's friends [or] if that's more, then I'm good with that."

