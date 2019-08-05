Tyler Cameron's Bachelor chances may be dimming by the day -- and not just because of his apparent sleepover with Hannah Brown.

Days after the Bachelorette runner-up was photographed coming out of Brown's place in Los Angeles, he was spotted on a date with Gigi Hadid. Depending on how it all plays out, Cameron's date with Hadid doesn't necessarily bode well for his potential gig as the next Bachelor, Chris Harrison told ET.

"Did Hannah say they just wanted to be friends?" the longtime Bachelor franchise host asked ET's Lauren Zima on Monday. Brown asked Cameron out for a drink on her Bachelorette finale on Tuesday, and told ET the next day that she didn't want to put pressure on their potential relationship, but was looking forward to seeing what happens.

"Talk to Hannah. And Gigi... and Tyler," Harrison teased of where to find out what's really going on. "Good on him!"

Though he first praised Cameron for making full use of his single status, Harrison admitted that the Bachelorette fan favorite's outside activities "would definitely weigh into conversation" about who should be the next franchise lead.

"[This is] why we're waiting [to announce who it is]. Let's see how these guys react. Let's see who really is sincere at the end of the day, because we do have a couple of months before we have to start production and really get into this, so we have time," he said.

"If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight -- which, by the way, good on him. That's fine. If that's what you want to do right now, I don't blame him. He's probably enjoying life really, really well -- but that's not someone we're going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette," Harrison explained. "So, it's about sincerity. It's about where you are in your life. And if that's where he is in his life, then he's not the guy for us."

Harrison isn't opposed to seeing Cameron on another show, however.

"Why isn't it Tyler [on Dancing With the Stars]?" he asked when asked about Brown or Colton Underwood potentially competing on the series. "Tyler dances. He has the whole Footloose thing!"

Harrison, who said Peter Weber and Mike Johnson are still in contention for Bachelor, teased that the next lead will be announced toward the end of Bachelor in Paradise. That spinoff premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and will air Mondays and Tuesdays on the network.

Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tyler Cameron Spotted Leaving 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown's L.A. Home

Why Tyler Cameron is Still Very Much a Contender for 'Bachelor'

'The Bachelorette': Jed Wyatt Reacts to Hannah Brown Asking Out Tyler Cameron

Related Gallery