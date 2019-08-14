Don’t expect Gigi Hadid to get a rose or engagement ring from Tyler Cameron anytime soon!

The 24-year-old model and the 26-year-old Florida-based contractor/model have been spending a lot of time together recently, but that doesn’t mean that they are exclusive.

A source tells ET, “Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating.”

The pair has good cause to take things slowly as they both recently got out of serious dating situations.

“Gigi went through a breakup from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show,” the source adds, referencing Hadid’s split from singer Zayn Malik and Cameron’s exit from The Bachelorette, where he was a finalist. “The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now.”

A few weeks ago, Hadid and Cameron enjoyed back-to-back dates in New York City and earlier this week, they were spotted out with friends.

An eyewitness previously told ET that Cameron was seen leaving Hadid’s house, which Hadid herself left a little later to meet up with her new beau.

They enjoyed an evening out at Justin Theroux’s new bar, Ray’s. Afterward, they were seen walking with a group of friends together.

“They didn’t hold hands, but it was clear they were together,” the eyewitness revealed. “There is a connection there for sure. Gigi was smiling more last night than she has in a while. She looks really happy and calm with Tyler around. It’s like she is herself around him.”

This comes after Bachelorette Hannah Brown asked Cameron out for a drink in her season finale and spent the night with him days before he left for NYC.

Brown later admitted on social media that she is “struggling” after the show’s shocking conclusion.

“My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous,” she wrote. “Maybe I needed to write this out to remind myself I’m human and it’s okay to be overwhelmed. And maybe, I just needed to remind you guys too. I’m not going to struggle to disguise my weakness -- I’m just gonna give over the keys to my main man Jesus and let him bless me through this ride.”

For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tyler Cameron Spends More Time With Gigi Hadid in NYC

JoJo Fletcher Reacts to Tyler Cameron's Gigi Hadid Date: Why She Feels 'Crappy' for Hannah Brown (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Posts About 'Letting Go' After Tyler Cameron's Dates With Gigi Hadid

Related Gallery