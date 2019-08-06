What are you trying to tell us, Hannah Brown?

The Bachelorette is seemingly letting her Instagram Story do the talking on Tuesday, as she posted about trusting herself and "letting go" in the wake of Tyler Cameron's second date (and apparent sleepover) with Gigi Hadid in New York City.

Brown, who had asked Cameron out for a drink on her season finale of The Bachelorette last week following her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt, reunited with Cameron on Thursday night, and he spent the night at her place in Los Angeles. Two days later, however, he headed to New York, where he's since been spotted on several outings with Hadid.

"Trusting yourself enough to release what was and grow into what is deserves to be celebrated," read a quote on Brown's Instagram Story on Tuesday. "Your ability to let go & accept is a superpower."

The 24-year-old beauty queen followed up that post with Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" (which she also shared post-Wyatt split). "IDK when I'll stop playing the song as my anthem," she wrote alongside.

Instagram

Instagram

During an interview with ET on Monday, Brown admitted that both she and Cameron were single, and despite their night together last week, they're both free to see other people.

"I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," she shared.

"We definitely hung out and talked about everything and... I know nobody will believe me [about] just hanging out and actually talking but it was good to be able to catch up. We had a lot to talk about," she explained, noting it was "a lot" like the pair's fantasy suite date. "We are trying to figure out how we feel."

As Brown expressed, she's not necessarily ready to jump into a serious relationship right now. "I am single, and people slide into my DMs if they want to, but I just got out of an engagement and dating 30 men. [Dating] is not really not my sole focus right now," she shared. "I'm working on Hannah and loving Hannah, and so, you know, if that means going to have a drink again with somebody else, then I'm all for it."

See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hannah Brown Discusses Tyler Cameron's 'Date With a Supermodel' as He Leaves Gigi Hadid's Home the Next Day

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Reacts to Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid's Date

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Reacts to Jed Wyatt's Post-Finale Shade (Exclusive)

Related Gallery