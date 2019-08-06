Looks like Hannah Brown has some feelings about Tyler Cameron's date with Gigi Hadid after all!

The Bachelorette kept her thoughts about Cameron dating other people short and sweet while doing press for ABC on Monday, but she seemingly shared more at the network's TCA party at Soho House that night. An Instagram Story by child actor Tyler Wladis, who stars on ABC's Single Parents, shows Brown openly discussing Cameron's "date with a supermodel," which occurred just days after he left Brown's place in Los Angeles on Friday morning.

Fans saw Brown, who ended her engagement to her final pick, Jed Wyatt, ask out her runner-up, Cameron, for a drink on last week's Bachelorette finale.

"Did you know something, that he went on a date with a supermodel?" Brown asks Wladis in the video, who hilariously makes a play to be the new Tyler in her life. "But you know, I didn't pick him."

It's then that Wladis comforts Brown by giving her a rose of his own. She accepts and kisses him on the cheek.

While Brown partied it up with fellow ABC stars on Monday night, Cameron was going on his second date with Hadid in New York City, just one day after his first night out with the model.

"Gigi and Tyler went on another date Monday night," a source close to Hadid told ET. "The two went bowling and Gigi and Tyler were very flirty and kept laughing."



According to ET's source, the pair "had a great time and things are going really well." "They were constantly talking and romantically touching one another and just having fun," the source added.

Things must have gone very well, as Cameron was photographed leaving Hadid's home in New York at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

While speaking with ET on Monday morning, Brown said that she and Cameron aren't exclusive -- but that she enjoyed their night together on Thursday and still has "feelings" for him.



"I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," she shared.



Host Chris Harrison, meanwhile, said there's a chance Cameron's outings with Hadid could affect his potential to be the next Bachelor.



"[This is] why we're waiting [to announce who it is]. Let's see how these guys react. Let's see who really is sincere at the end of the day, because we do have a couple of months before we have to start production and really get into this, so we have time," he told ET earlier on Monday.



"If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight -- which, by the way, good on him. That's fine. If that's what you want to do right now, I don't blame him. He's probably enjoying life really, really well -- but that's not someone we're going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette," Harrison continued. "So, it's about sincerity. It's about where you are in your life. And if that's where he is in his life, then he's not the guy for us."

See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

