Hannah Brown is a bit confused by Jed Wyatt's apparent shade towards her.

Bachelor Nation watched as the the 24-year-old beauty queen ended her engagement to Wyatt on the season finale of The Bachelorette last week, after he admitted to having dated another woman, Haley Stevens, as he left to film the show. The aspiring musician appeared remorseful for his actions on After the Final Rose, but his social media behavior said otherwise. Wyatt appeared to like comments shading Brown on Instagram.

"I don't know why he liked those comments," Brown told ET's Lauren Zima at ABC's Television Critics Association summer press tour on Monday.

"I think there's always -- when you're hurt, because he's hurt too, you want to justify things, and maybe that was just a way for him to see it in an way that explains some of his hurt," she continued. "But you know, I think we all know what show we were on, and my dating relationships were very out in the open and everybody knew what they were a part of."

Screenshots shared by fans last week show Wyatt seemingly liking a comment shading Brown for "sleeping with several people." "Honestly I'm not quite sure why everyone hates on Jed so hard...Hannah was sleeping with several people throughout the season and he has to deal with that in her past...just like she needs to get over his. Like come on. It's a television show I wouldn't expect to fall in love either," the comment states.

Wyatt supposedly liked another comment that stated, "You're better off without her Jed. If she couldn't work through this with you, there's no way she could work through some of life's tougher challenges. We all have skeletons. When they come out, we at least try to work through them. If we can't, we move on."

Despite his social media activity, Brown said she believes Wyatt really was sorry for how he treated her. "I do think that he is sorry. This not only hurt me and him, but his family and everyone," she noted.

While speaking with ET earlier on Monday morning, host Chris Harrison offered his opinion on the situation.

"To be honest, I don't know him well enough. I haven't talked to him since that day that we left the studio," he said. "I think he was remorseful and sorry for a lot of the things that went down. I'm sure there are some things he would like to say as well, now that Hannah's come out and been so vocal about a lot of things she did. So, I'm sure he has his feelings hurt, if he really did love her, which I do think he did."

"The admission of what she was doing with Peter [Weber] probably hurt his feelings. The admission of how much she really likes Tyler [Cameron] and wants to go see him immediately probably hurts his feelings and hurts his pride and his ego," Harrison added. "So, I get it."

For Harrison, it all boils down to one question: "Are you sorry or are you sorry you got caught?" he asked. "And there's a big difference between that."

See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why 'The Bachelorette' Didn't Air Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt's Breakup (Exclusive)

'The Bachelorette': Jed Wyatt Reacts to Hannah Brown Asking Out Tyler Cameron

'The Bachelorette': Jed Wyatt's Ex Haley Stevens Reacts to the 'Lies' He Told Hannah Brown

Related Gallery