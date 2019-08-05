Tyler Cameron Has Second Date With Gigi Hadid in New York City

Is Tyler Cameron's romance with Gigi Hadid heating up?

The Bachelorette fan favorite made headlines after photographs surfaced of him seemingly on a date with Gigi Hadid in New York City on Sunday, just days after he was seen leaving Hannah Brown's place in Los Angeles on Friday morning. And now it appears he and Hadid are hanging out again.

Cameron and Hadid were reportedly spotted on a bowling date at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City on Monday night -- while Brown was in Los Angeles promoting the Bachelor franchise at ABC's Television Critics Association press day.

"Gigi and Tyler went on another date Monday night," a source close to Hadid tells ET. "The two went bowling and Gigi and Tyler were very flirty and kept laughing."

According to ET's source, the pair "had a great time and things are going really well." "They were constantly talking and romantically touching one another and just having fun," the source adds.

While speaking with ET on Monday morning, Brown said that she and Cameron aren't exclusive -- but that she enjoyed their night together and still has "feelings" for him.

"I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," Brown said.

Host Chris Harrison, meanwhile, said there's a chance Cameron's post-Bachelorette outings could affect his potential to be the next Bachelor.

"[This is] why we're waiting [to announce who it is]. Let's see how these guys react. Let's see who really is sincere at the end of the day, because we do have a couple of months before we have to start production and really get into this, so we have time," he told ET earlier on Monday.

"If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight -- which, by the way, good on him. That's fine. If that's what you want to do right now, I don't blame him. He's probably enjoying life really, really well -- but that's not someone we're going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette," Harrison continued. "So, it's about sincerity. It's about where you are in your life. And if that's where he is in his life, then he's not the guy for us."

