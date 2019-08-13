Tyler Cameron keeps getting roses from Gigi Hadid.

The Bachelorette fan favorite was spotted leaving Hadid's apartment on Monday, less than two weeks after their back-to-back dates in New York City.

An eyewitness tells ET that Cameron, 26, left the 24-year-old model's building at 6 p.m. on Monday. The Florida-based contractor and model -- dressed casually in a T-shirt and shorts -- was all smiles as he bumped into a friend along the way to his next destination that night. Hadid, meanwhile, left her building just 45 minutes later, as she met up with friends and went to a house in SoHo.

Cameron's meet-up with Hadid came just hours before Hannah Brown shared an emotional post about her struggles after The Bachelorette. The 24-year-old beauty queen -- who asked Cameron out for a drink on her season finale two weeks ago, and then spent the night with him days before he left to NYC to see Hadid -- said she's having a hard time with how much her life has changed over the past year.

"Honest policy: I’m struggling. Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people. My faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous," she wrote on Instagram on Monday night.

"Maybe I needed to write this out to remind myself I’m human and it’s okay to be overwhelmed. And maybe, I just needed to remind you guys too," she added. "I’m not going to struggle to disguise my weakness -- I’m just gonna give over the keys to my main man Jesus and let him bless me through this ride. Isaiah 54:10."

Interestingly, Cameron's mom has been defending Brown after her Instagram post and shutting down trolls for leaving "rude" comments. After Cameron's first date with Hadid, Brown told ET that she still had "feelings" for him, but that both he and she were free to do as they pleased as single people.

