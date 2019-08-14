Looks like Tyler Cameron will be spending more time in the Big Apple.

The Bachelorette runner-up took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to share with fans that he's "apartment hunting" in New York City amid his frequent date nights and apparent sleepovers with Gigi Hadid.

The models were first spotted together earlier this month, just two days after Cameron's sleepover in Los Angeles with Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who asked him out for a drink on her season finale. He and Hadid have since been photographed on several outings together in NYC.

A source told ET on Wednesday that while Cameron and Hadid are seemingly attached at the hip, they're not in an exclusive relationship just yet.

Instagram

"Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating," the source said.

"Gigi went through a breakup from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show," the source added, referencing Hadid's split from Zayn Malik and Cameron's exit from The Bachelorette. "The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now."

Though Cameron first said he was looking forward to spending time with Brown without the pressure of a relationship, it seems he's solely pursuing Hadid now. Brown has also seemingly moved on, as she posted on social media about "letting go" last week, but either way, host Chris Harrison told ET that Cameron's chances to be our next Bachelor could be dwindling.

"[This is] why we're waiting [to announce who it is]. Let's see how these guys react. Let's see who really is sincere at the end of the day, because we do have a couple of months before we have to start production and really get into this, so we have time," he shared during an interview last Monday.

"If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight -- which, by the way, good on him. That's fine. If that's what you want to do right now, I don't blame him. He's probably enjoying life really, really well -- but that's not someone we're going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette," Harrison explained. "So, it's about sincerity. It's about where you are in your life. And if that's where he is in his life, then he's not the guy for us."

See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rachel Bilson Talks Love of 'Bachelor' Franchise and 'Easy on the Eyes' Tyler Cameron (Exclusive)

Why Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Are Just Casually Dating for Now (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron Spends More Time With Gigi Hadid in NYC

Related Gallery