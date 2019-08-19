Tyler Cameron's a happy camper amid his romance with Gigi Hadid.

During an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Monday, Cameron's Bachelorette co-star and friend, Mike Johnson, said he's doing well in New York City.

"Tyler is happy," Johnson said. "Tyler is good."

Cameron made headlines earlier this month after he was spotted on a date with Hadid in NYC, just two days after he spent the night at Hannah Brown's place in Los Angeles. Brown had asked Cameron out for a drink on her Bachelorette finale, and both seemed open to pursuing a romance without any pressure. Cameron, however, has continued to spend time with Hadid.

Johnson said he hasn't been pressing Cameron for details about his relationship with Hadid. "She's beautiful, she is. But what I talk to him about is, 'Bro, what are you doing? Like, how are you getting your abs?'" he joked. "Literally, that's what I talk to Tyler about."

The Air Force veteran seemingly also had a potential celebrity romance after Demi Lovato (who is now friends with Brown) expressed interest in dating him. "Nothing [has happened]," he shared. "I think that Hannah respects what I have going on in Paradise."

"I'm focused on the here and now," he said.

Johnson is currently starring on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, where his options seem open following his date with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. He was certainly a hot commodity when he hit the beach, but some fans have expressed disappointment at his dating choices, with one troll claiming on Instagram that Johnson isn't "into women of color."

Johnson quickly clapped back at the comment on his photo. "You dont know me so I'm not going to scold you but I do know I dont like you with this ignorant a** statement," he wrote. "I love women of color 💯."

"I didn't like that comment because all my queens are women of color and I adore them. In my dating history, I've dated women of color," Johnson elaborated to ET on Monday. "That was just complete ignorance, period, and I don't like that. I'm not gonna represent ignorance, especially when you call me out specifically.

"I like women of all colors, but it's gonna be your personality that attracts me," he said. "I adore and love women of color. I mean, I'm a man of color. I'm a black man. I'm proud to be a black man and I have no problem dating a black woman, an Asian woman, a Mexican woman, a white woman... if she was green, I would definitely check her out."

As for how things work out for Johnson on Paradise, he said fans will have to "see what happens." The show airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Contender Mike Johnson Says Peter Weber Would Be the 'Safe' Choice (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Mike Johnson on Demi Burnett and Tanner Tolbert's Feud (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Mike Johnson Responds to Fan Accusing Him of Not Being 'Into Women of Color'

Related Gallery