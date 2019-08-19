Mike Johnson is taking a stand amid Demi Burnett and Tanner Tolbert's feud.

"She was upfront," he told ET's Lauren Zima on Monday, days after Burnett and Tolbert battled it out on Twitter over her going on Bachelor in Paradisewhile having a love interest back home. Tolbert had compared her to Jed Wyatt, who had a girlfriend while appearing on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

"I think that Jed didn't reveal that he had someone back home until the very end, and I think that Demi revealed that she had feelings and she had been dating someone and told that to Derek [Peth] in the beginning. So, it's different," Johnson said.

Peth and fellow Bachelor in Paradise castmates have been supportive of Burnett, but Tolbert said he didn't regret the comparison while speaking with ET last week.

"Bachelor in Paradise is a special show to me, and I want its integrity to be upheld," he said. "Demi is being fully hypocritical. On The Bachelorette, she called a guy out on night one for coming in with a girlfriend. I have 100 percent heard from multiple people [including other alumni,] that she [had a plan heading into Paradise]. People were talking about it back in May."

"The Jed comparison was probably the most extreme I could have gone -- but I don't regret it," Tolbert added. "I'd compare her to Blake [Horstmann] and Hannah [Godwin] because they had an agenda. No one should go in trying to script the show. Blake and Hannah were visiting each other beforehand; let things happen on the beach."

Johnson isn't Horstmann's biggest fan, but thinks Tolbert could get with the times. "If I could talk to Tanner, I'd be like, 'Homie, it's 2019. People have cell phones. People DM each other and text each other and slide into each other's DMs,'" he shared. "Personally, I wasn't trying to get with someone and see them on the beach, and that's what I'm gonna stick to is me and myself."

"Blake, I don't know why he came on the show," Johnson added, explaining that he wouldn't compare Burnett to him either. "Hopefully he learns from this experience, that's how I feel."

Promos have hinted that Burnett's love interest will make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise soon. The show airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

