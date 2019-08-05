We're still recovering from Hannah Brown's season finale of The Bachelorette (and all the drama that happened afterward), but the Bachelor franchise never sleeps. It's time for Bachelor in Paradise!

The Bachelor spinoff kicked off its sixth season on Monday night, and ET was live blogging along the way. From drama with Cam -- because there always is, right? -- to love triangles blossoming on the beach, to all the sh*t that went down with Blake at Stagecoach, we can't wait for all the shenanigans that will go down in Mexico this summer.

During an interview with ET ahead of the premiere, host Chris Harrison said fans are in for quite a ride this year. "There's love squares and octagons that you're going to have to pay attention to," he said. "Your chalkboard's gonna be busy this year."

Scroll down for minute-by-minute updates.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Speaks Out After Tyler Cameron's Date With Gigi Hadid (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Reacts to Jed Wyatt's Post-Finale Shade (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette': ABC Boss on Jed Wyatt's Girlfriend Scandal and Vetting Future Contestants

Related Gallery