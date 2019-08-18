Mike Johnson isn't here for fans making sweeping judgments about his love life.

TheBachelor in Paradise star quickly clapped back at a fan who accused him of not being "into women of color" on Instagram, following his appearance on the Bachelor spinoff.

Fans watched Johnson -- a current contender for the next Bachelor -- hit the beach on last Monday's episode of Paradise, and quickly become a hot commodity. The women couldn't stop gushing over Johnson, who ended up asking Caelynn Miller-Keyes on a date. By Tuesday's episode, she had moved on with Dean Unglert, leaving some fans upset by his choice to pursue her.

"WHY DIDN'T YOU PICK TAYSHIA????" one fan commented on Johnson's Instagram.

"He clearly is not into women of color!?" another chimed in.

Johnson -- who connected with Sydney Lotuaco on Tuesday's episode -- didn't let those comments fly. "You dont know me so I'm not going to scold you but I do know I dont like you with this ignorant a** statement. I love women of color 💯."

Instagram

As for Johnson's potential to be the next Bachelor, he told ET at Hannah Brown's Men Tell All taping last month that he had yet to be approached by producers for the job -- though his castmates were adamant he should get the gig.

"I haven't spoken to no one about it," he said. "Yes, my homies from the show were speaking on it, and it's really cool to hear that."

Johnson said he would take his time to think about a Bachelor offer, if it were to come his way. "I have lots of questions if I were going to be Bachelor. I take stuff like that very seriously," he shared. "When it comes to pieces of the heart, there's no playing with that. I don't care if I'm on TV or not."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett Claps Back at Tanner Tolbert After He Compares Her to Jed Wyatt

'Bachelor in Paradise': Jordan and Christian Fight It Out in Physical Confrontation Over Piñata

'BiP': Hannah G. Is the New 'Player' of Paradise as Blake Drama Intensifies

Related Gallery