'Bachelor in Paradise': Hannah G. Gets Called a 'Player' (Live Updates)
The drama's just getting started onBachelor in Paradise.
Last week, fans saw Blake confronted with his Stagecoach past (and Caelynn and Kristina) on screen -- but off screen, he fought back, sharing private text messages between him and Caelynn in an attempt to clear his name against the allegations she made about him.
While their Instagram back-and-forth appears to have cooled off, Monday's episode of Paradise will shake things up for the rest of the cast, as new arrivals hit the beach. ET is live blogging along the way.
Scroll down for minute-by-minute updates.
Following His Heart5:27 PM:
Jordan's going to do what he's going to do -- and he wants to ask Hannah out on his date.
We'll have to wait to see what she says until after commercial break.
Jordan Learns the Whole Story5:23 PM:
Jordan takes Nicole aside next, and we can't focus on their conversation because we're in awe of everyone referring to this as "week two" when we know it's only like, day four of the whole show.
We're back in it to hear Nicole tell Jordan that "Blake has done on a number on all these women."
He then talks it out with Kristina, who gives him the full story. "Blake one nighted both of these gals like they were a couple of milk cartons at lunch!" he tells the camera in shock. "You can't do that, buddy!"
"He's putting his spoon in all the pudding!' he adds.
Barbie and Ken5:20 PM:
Jordan reads his date card to the group, but immediately takes Hannah aside.
"You're a model, right?" Jordan asks her. "You're cuter than I imagined."
Hannah tells Jordan that she and Dylan have hit it off and Blake plans to pursue her.
"We're both models, so it's a Barbie and Ken deal," Jordan tells the camera.
Daddy5:18 PM:
Jordan is here! After getting engaged to Jenna last season and going through a messy breakup, Jordan is back for round two.
"I'm ready. It's my beach," he tells Chris.
"I"m going in here, I'm taking a hot chick on a date, and somebody's going to be calling me Daddy by the end of this," he adds.
Blake's Got a Plan5:16 PM:
It's a new day in Paradise, and the women have the roses.
Cam is "all in" on Caelynn, Clay and Nicole are thing, and so are Derek and Demi. Clay "saved us all from Annaliese and gave his rose to Kristina," Demi says. At this point, the love triangle is all about Hannah G. -- and nobody knows what's going to happen.
Blake says he only wants to pursue Hannah after all that drama. "Even though Hannah got a rose from Dylan... I can really see a future with her, and I won't let any other guys down here come between us," he says.
She's a Player5:12 PM:
We're sent to commercial break with a juicy promo teasing Hannah making out with Blake RIGHT IN FRONT OF DYLAN.
"She's a player," someone notes. OOOOO!
Ouch!5:10 PM:
Jane, Annaliese and Bibi are sent home.
"I was blindsided for a second time in Paradise and did not leave with what I came for," Annaliese cries.
Bibi delivers the most brutal blow, however. "Maybe if I had hooked up with Blake, I would still be there," she says.
The Final Rose5:08 PM:
Blake -- who the ladies note wanted to be the Bachelor of Paradise -- gives his rose to Tayshia.
"I accepted a rose from Blake, but there's no way I can trust him," Tayshia says, noting she'd like him to apologize to every girl he's disrespected. "Blake, who?"
Annaliese came here for her love story with Chris, but he gives his rose to Kristina -- and she is SHOOK.
"Wow," Annaliese hisses.
Handing Out the Roses5:04 PM:
Derek is first up, and gives Demi his rose. "Yeah, b**ch!" she says.
Clay hands his rose out to Nicole, who marvels at possibly getting engaged at the end of this, and Wills shakes things up by giving his rose to Katie (Hannah told him not to pursue her, remember?).
Kevin gives his rose to Sydney and his back rub hug is truly something else. JPJ gives his rose to Onyeka after Jane's tacos made him barf all over the beach, and Cam gives his out to Caelynn.
"I'm over all the Blake drama," Caelynn says, revealings he hopes Hannah gets a rose from Dylan, and Blake is on the outs.
With that, Dylan is up next -- and he gives his rose to Hannah.
Rose Ceremony5:03 PM:
Last episode ended on a cliffhanger, so it's time for the rose ceremony. With more women than men, we'll see a few ladies leave tonight.
"This is more difficult than I thought it was going to be," confesses Hannah, who at this point has kissed Wills, Dylan and Blake.
Chris Harrison arrives to remind the group that this is the biggest group they've ever had on the beach, and three women will be sent home.
Opening Credits5:01 PM:
We will never get over this theme song.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
