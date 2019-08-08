Dean Unglert doesn't approve of Blake Horstmann leaking his private text messages with Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

During his Wednesday appearance on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast, theBachelor in Paradise star called Blake sharing the messages about his Stagecoach hookup with Caelynn a form of "slut-shaming."

"He took private text messages between him and another girl who did not consent to him releasing these text messages and blasted them publicly for his 600,000 followers," Dean said. "Then it got picked up by news outlets, which then gets blasted out to millions more."

On Tuesday, Blake defended himself against Caelynn's claims on Bachelor in Paradise that he ghosted her after they slept together at Stagecoach in April, and then asked her to lie about it. He shared a series of screenshots of text messages to his Instagram Story, showing Caelynn asking him for casual sex, and then considering whether they should hide their hookup during their appearance on Paradise. She slammed him on Instagram on Wednesday, stating she was "mortified" to have their private messages made public, and claiming there was more to the story than just their texts.

"Publishing and publicizing private text messages without the consent of the other person, as a public figure, is one of the most disgraceful things I think he could possibly do," Dean said. "You never enter into a text conversation with anyone ever expecting them to screenshot and advertise them."

The Bachelorette alum didn't hold back any criticism of Blake's behavior, claiming that sharing the texts between him and "a girl who he was romantically involved with when she was drunk and horny" is "a very obvious form of slut-shaming."



"That's really what's frustrating. Now Caelynn's parents and her sisters and her friends are going to have to see these messages," Dean said. "Again, it’s nonconsensual from her part. I'm sure that they talked, but Blake just did it.… There are a million ways that Blake could have gone about sharing his side of the story and the worst way of those million is by sharing those text messages."

Dean went on to reveal that he actually reached out to Blake before he posted the screenshots, asking him not to do it. He said the only reason Blake leaked the texts was to make "strangers like him more."

"He's used to be being the beloved one from Becca [Kufrin's] season," he shared. "He comes into it thinking everything’s going to go his way again, it doesn't go his way, and now he's on ice skates going downhill backward because he doesn't know what to do."

Bachelor Nation has been divided by Blake sharing the messages, with Kristina Schulman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick and more expressing their support for him, while Nick Viall and others slammed him for going public. While speaking with ET on Thursday, JoJo Fletcher said she sees fault in both Blake and Caelynn.

"I think everyone's kind of at fault. I think that like, I obviously don't know what's going on. I read Twitter and I see the stuff. I think that he felt like he was backed into a corner. I feel like he didn't think he was accurately presented," Fletcher told ET.

"He got his story out!" Jordan Rodgers chimed in.

"And who knows what the truth is. None of us really know," Fletcher noted. "But I feel like there's a way to go about these situations. It sucks that it has to be so public. It's not -- it's stressful. It's anxiety-filled."

See more on the drama in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

JoJo Fletcher on All the Pre-'Bachelor in Paradise' Hookups and Blake's 'Stressful' Text Bombshell (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise': Caelynn Miller-Keyes Speaks Out After Blake Horstmann's Text Bombshell

'BIP': Blake Horstmann Wanted to Hide Stagecoach Hookups to Possibly Be 'Bachelor,' Source Says

Related Gallery