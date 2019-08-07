Caelynn Miller-Keyes is speaking her truth.

The Bachelor in Paradise star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share her side of the story, after Blake Horstmann defended himself against her claims about their Stagecoach hookup. Blake also shared screenshots of text messages between him and Caelynn, seemingly painting her as the one who wanted casual sex, and considered keeping their encounter a secret.

"Here we go... I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place. Things got taken out of context on the show, and a large part of the story is missing," Caelynn began her post on Instagram.

"The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the ‪5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship. I take ownership for what I said on the beach. I was upset and I let my emotions control my words," she continued. "However, I did not go on a show to ruin someone's character. I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face. It's unfortunate that I didn't get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless."

Caelynn went on: "It's clear to me that Blake and I had different ideas of what our 'relationship' was. We started talking months before Stagecoach. We FaceTimed everyday and talked about potentially skipping Paradise to be together. When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking. It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page."

"What infuriates me the most is that I'm being trolled for having sex because of what I've been through. I want to be very clear that I am not looking for sympathy. I took the necessary steps to move on and heal, but I will not be abstinent for the rest of my life because of it," she wrote, referring to her college rape, which she publicly revealed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

"This is a complicated situation considering it's not only on TV, but has taken a life of its own on the internet. This could've been over after last night's episode, but since it's now all over Instagram, I felt like it was imperative to share my truth. We all have our own perception of how different situations unfold and there are many sides to this story. I hope that we can all move forward and support one another, rather than tear each other down," she concluded. "I have moved on and I am excited to continue to share the rest of my journey with you all."

Fans first heard about Blake and Caelynn's drama on Monday night's season premiere of Paradise, when Caelynn told the camera that she thought she and Blake were in an exclusive relationship earlier this year, and that they slept together at Stagecoach in April. She said after they hooked up, Blake told her that the night before, he had slept with Kristina Schulman. She also said that while she was still in his bed, Blake was talking about pursuing Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. And to top it off, Caelynn claimed Blake called their hookup a "mistake" and said he asked her to lie about it ever taking place.

On Tuesday night's episode, Kristina first confronted Blake for sleeping with her and Caelynn back-to-back. Then, Caelynn hit Blake with her side of the story, to which he looked visibly shocked and upset. While the episode was airing, he fought back against Caelynn's claims on Instagram, writing, "I NEVER 'sweet talked' her at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn."

Blake also posted alleged text messages between him and Caelynn from Stagecoach. In the messages, Caelynn said she "only" wanted sex with Blake, worried about who found out about their hookup and considered whether to be honest about the situation. Blake later deleted the screenshots, explaining he didn't want Caelynn to get hate from fans.

"He's in a tough place. He's had a rough few months and he feels so bad about everything that's gone on," a source close to Blake told ET on Wednesday.

Another source, meanwhile, claimed that Blake had his own reasons for potentially wanting to keep his Stagecoach hookups a secret -- the fact that Bachelor was up for grabs.

"He saw how it worked out for Colton Underwood," the source said of Blake's hopes to get the Bachelor gig after his stint on Paradise. "So, he was thinking that he could maybe try and become the Bachelor. He was keeping his options open."

According to that source, Caelynn had a much different view of her and Blake's relationship, and both their friends think they need to just talk it out. "They're grown adults, and there's nothing wrong with hooking up. Just don't hide it. They need to talk to each other in private and figure this out. They need to come to an agreement because this type of drama -- the lying -- doesn't do anyone any good. You don't beat the system [of the show] and it just discourages the forming of real relationships," the source said.

"Now it's created massive confusion, and things will only get messier. Yes, they texted, but they also had some conversations over the phone where other things were said," the source continued.

See more on the drama in the video below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'BIP': Blake Horstmann Wanted to Hide Stagecoach Hookups to Possibly Be 'Bachelor,' Source Says

'Bachelor in Paradise': How Caelynn Feels About Blake Sharing Alleged Text Messages

'Bachelor in Paradise': Blake Calls Out Caelynn for Stagecoach Accusations -- See the Alleged Texts

Related Gallery