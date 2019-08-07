Caelynn Miller-Keyes is "frustrated" that Blake Horstmann released their text messages to the public, a source tells ET.

The Bachelor in Paradise star's drama with Blake made its way off the show on Tuesday, when he defended himself against her allegations that he ghosted her after sleeping together at Stagecoach, and asked her to lie about it. Blake shared -- and then deleted -- a string of texts between him and Caelynn that seem to prove that she pursued casual sex with him, and debated hiding their encounter. Caelynn has since gone silent on social media.

"Caelynn heard the texts were being released a little ahead of time, and she's gone pretty quiet. She's frustrated and seems to be done taking shots at Blake," ET's source says. "She and Blake haven't talked."

On Monday night's season premiere of Paradise, Caelynn said she thought she and Blake were in an exclusive relationship earlier this year, and that they slept together at Stagecoach in April. She said after they hooked up, Blake told her that the night before, he had slept with Kristina Schulman. She also said that while she was still in his bed, Blake was talking about pursuing Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. And to top it off, Caelynn claimed Blake called their hookup a "mistake" and said he asked her to lie about it ever taking place.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Blake fought back against Caelynn's claims, writing, "I NEVER 'sweet talked' her at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn.'" He also posted alleged text messages between him and Caelynn from what he said was Stagecoach. In the messages, Caelynn allegedly said she "only" wanted sex with Blake, worried about who found out about their hookup and considered whether to be honest about the situation. Blake later deleted the screenshots, explaining he didn't want Caelynn to get hate from fans.

ET's source says the pair's friends don't know exactly why Caelynn seemed to go into Paradise with such a different understanding of things than Blake. "She did seem to have stronger feelings for him than he did for her," the source shares.

The same source says Blake and Caelynn's friends feel at this point, after the episodes and Blake releasing the texts, the two need to communicate. "They're grown adults, and there's nothing wrong with hooking up. Just don't hide it. They need to talk to each other in private and figure this out," the source says.

"They need to come to an agreement because this type of drama -- the lying -- doesn't do anyone any good. You don't beat the system [of the show] and it just discourages the forming of real relationships," ET's source adds.

The same source says mutual friends are torn about Blake releasing the text messages. "Now it's created massive confusion, and things will only get messier. Yes, they texted, but they also had some conversations over the phone where other things were said," the source claims.

See more on the drama in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise': Blake Calls Out Caelynn for Stagecoach Accusations -- See the Alleged Texts

'Bachelor in Paradise': Blake Tries to Redeem Himself With Hannah -- and She Goes For It!

'Bachelor in Paradise's Tayshia Adams on Blake Horstmann's 'Dirty Laundry': 'I Feel Bamboozled'

Related Gallery