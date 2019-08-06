Blake Horstmann is calling out Caelynn Miller-Keyes for her shocking allegations on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor alum made claims about her past relationship with Blake on Monday night's premiere of Paradise.

Caelynn said she thought she and Blake were in an exclusive relationship, and they slept together at Stagecoach in April. She said after they hooked up, Blake told her that the night before, he had slept with Kristina Schulman. She also said that while she was still in his bed, Blake was talking about pursuing Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. Because of those allegations, Blake was essentially called the first "f**kboy" of Paradise this season, with the drama playing out on Tuesday night's episode. Fans outraged by his alleged behavior and dragging him on social media.

Blake claimed on Instagram Tuesday evening, however, that some of Caelynn's claims weren't true. The Bachelorette alum, who appeared shocked and distraught when Caelynn confronted him on Tuesday's episode, said he's been in a "dark place" for months. He admitted he's "hurt several people" with his Stagecoach hookups and learned from his mistakes, but said he didn't properly defend himself in Paradise.

"With all of that said, I want to get the truth out. I was not able to defend myself down in Paradise, because me and most of the beach had no idea the things Caelynn was saying in her interviews. I NEVER 'sweet talked' her at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn. I never expected to have to do something like this, but after finally seeing the episodes I feel like I have no other choice but to release the text exchanges between her and myself," Blake alleged.

"This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have. Most of all, it is the only real way to prove that what is being said by Caelynn and the story that is being shown is far from the truth," he claimed. "I'm deeply sorry for my actions at Stagecoach but telling the world that I silenced a woman amongst many other harmful accusations was just too much."

Blake went on, saying he has "genuine compassion for the trauma Caelynn has experienced in the past," referring to her past rape in college. "To make her question my intentions in any way devastates me beyond anything I've ever felt. Something I've learned is to be completely clear, because I never want to make anyone to not clearly understand my intentions again. I was under the impression it was 'just sex' to her. Which you will see in the texts," he said.

"I understand that I will probably get a lot of backlash for posting these personal text messages in my stories but unfortunately this is the only way to have a voice, since I very much feel backed into a corner," he concluded.

Interestingly, Kristina -- who confronted Blake on Tuesday night's episode -- expressed her support for him in the comments.

In the since-deleted screenshots of what Blake said is a conversation between him and Caelynn, she allegedly texts him at Stagecoach, writing, "If I come over it's strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less," despite him saying he has "will power" and only wants to cuddle.

Then, before Paradise, Blake texts Caelynn saying he's thinking of pulling out of the show. She allegedly writes back questioning who seemingly found out about their hookup. "Don't stress we'll figure it out," she supposedly writes.

What Blake says in his text chain with Caelynn continues, with her supposedly writing, "I really don't want to tell people but I also don't want people finding out and looking like a liar." Blake later checks in on her, and she writes, "I'm good. Better. Everything is goooood."

After the screenshots, Blake cries to the camera on his Instagram Story, saying he hopes Caelynn can forgive him and address if what she said about him on the show was edited and spliced together to look worse than what it was. "Right now, I feel like I have no choice," he says.

Host Chris Harrison weighed in on the drama while speaking with ET on Monday. See what he had to say in the video below.

