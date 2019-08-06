Caelynn Miller-Keyes spilled the tea on Monday's season six premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, but there's apparently more to be done.

Fans saw Caelynn confide in fellow cast members that she and Blake had what she thought was an exclusive relationship earlier this year, only to have him sleep with Kristina Schulman at Stagecoach in April, just one day before her. He then allegedly told Caelynn that sleeping with her was a mistake, and messaged Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin while she was still in his bed.

"Some more drama's about to come out, and it's going to involve more people than just myself. A lot more Blake," Tayshia teased while speaking with ET at ABC's Television Critics Association summer press tour party in Los Angeles on Monday.

The premiere ended with Kristina hitting the beach with the knowledge that he had slept with Caelynn right after her. As she told the camera, she asked Blake out for a reason: she wanted to make him her "b**ch."

"She is basically going to empty out all of his dirty laundry and expose him of some decisions he might have made earlier on," said Tayshia, who went on the first date of the season with Blake. "I feel bamboozled. I wish I just didn't go on the date, saved myself a lot of drama."

While speaking with ET's Lauren Zima earlier in the day, Tayshia insisted that despite the tornado that would become Blake in Paradise, she doesn't "regret anything" about her experience. "I wouldn't go that far [as to say he's the biggest f**kboy in history]," she said. "He was really struggling."

"He was definitely stressed," agreed Chris Bukowski. "And being around the guys often, he needed a shoulder to cry on a few times, that's for sure."

Tayshia said she had no idea that while Blake was messaging her at Stagecoach, he was also pursuing other women. "I was with nine of the other girls. We were just there, we had a house, and we were just partying at Stagecoach. We happened to go to the Neon festival, and Blake was there with even Colton [Underwood] and Cassie [Randolph] and Caelynn was there already. Caelynn wasn't in our group. We were just having fun," she recalled.

"Yeah, [I was surprised]," Tayshia said of finding out about Blake's behavior. "I was like, 'What's going on?' But I was in the mix, I guess."

"Blake lives right down the street from me in Denver," Bukowski chimed in, adding that he anticipates having to support him through this season's dramatic Bachelor in Paradise episodes.

Host Chris Harrison told ET Monday morning that Blake's drama won't end with Kristina exposing his Stagecoach sexcapades -- he'll continue to pursue both Hannah and Tayshia.

"The fact that Blake thought, 'This has been the worst three days of my life. I have been outed in the worse possible way. I'm not gonna leave. I'm gonna triple down. I'm going to, after making out with Tayshia, I'm gonna go for Hannah,'" Harrison said. "... I mean I just would have jumped into the ocean and swam. I just would have left... I don't know what kept him there."

"That is the amazing thing about Paradise and about The Bachelor and Bachelorette, like he still thinks somehow he's gonna maneuver this," Harrison continued, before adding that he doesn't "see how" things could end well for Horstmann.



"No more music festivals this year, buddy," he added with a wink.

Fans will see Blake's saga continue on Tuesday night's episode of Paradise. The show airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

