JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are shook by the drama rocking Bachelor Nation right now.

ET spoke with the Bachelorette couple at NBC's Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday, where they opened up about Bachelor in Paradise cast members Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Blake Horstmann's feud over their Stagecoach hookup.

"Do you know what's going on, babe?" an animated Fletcher asked Rodgers. "I'm so stressed for Paradise people!"

On Tuesday, Horstmann fought back against Miller-Keyes' claims that he ghosted her after they slept together at Stagecoach in April, and then asked her to lie about it. He shared a series of screenshots of text messages to his Instagram Story, showing Miller-Keyes asking him for casual sex, and then considering whether they should hide their hookup during their appearance on Paradise. She slammed him on Instagram on Wednesday, stating she was "mortified" to have their private messages made public, and claiming there was more to the story than just their texts.

"I think everyone's kind of at fault. I think that like, I obviously don't know what's going on. I read Twitter and I see the stuff. I think that he felt like he was backed into a corner. I feel like he didn't think he was accurately presented," Fletcher told ET.

"He got his story out!" Rodgers chimed in.

"And who knows what the truth is. None of us really know," Fletcher noted. "But I feel like there's a way to go about these situations. It sucks that it has to be so public. It's not -- it's stressful. It's anxiety-filled."

Also tangled in Miller-Keyes and Horstmann's Paradise web is the fact that he slept with Kristina Schulman at Stagecoach just one day before Miller-Keyes, and then allegedly pursued Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin that weekend.

"I don't know why you hide it because everyone's hooking up these days before they go on Paradise," Fletcher said. "Do you remember, back in the day, when it was like, a sin to have talked to someone before Paradise?"

"Yeah, everyone. Just own it!" Rodgers suggested. "Just own it. You're single."

"Yeah, it's not a big deal anymore," Fletcher said. "I kind of [miss when no one knew anyone before coming on the show]."

For now, Fletcher and Rodgers, who got engaged on her season finale of The Bachelorette in 2016, are focused on planning their wedding and promoting their new CNBC show, Cash Pad.

"Cash Pad is an awesome show that we're doing. We team up with homeowners, we help them renovate their properties that are a little unconventional, and we turn them into short term rentals. So, I've been doing this for the last 10 years. When we got together, he started helping me with my renovations," Fletcher explained of the series.

"She dragged me into it. I didn't see that in the fine print," Rodgers joked.

"But this whole idea of the short term rental, it's been booming for the last couple years, and when we got together, we really started to notice the interest in it," Fletcher added. "Jordan has a great business background, so I feel like with his business background and my ideas on the renovations, we can put it together and make this baby business together."

Cash Pad airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNBC.

