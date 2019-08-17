Looks like Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid are having a fun low-key weekend together.

The Bachelorette runner-up and the 24-year old model were snapped buying wine at a store in Long Lake, New York, on Friday. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the 26-year-old Florida-based contractor and model is seen wearing board shorts, long-sleeved top and blue shoes, while holding a box of pinot noir.

Meanwhile, Hadid walks right behind him, casually dressed in yellow biker shorts, a white long-sleeve shirt, socks and tennis shoes. Another female friend is also seen with the pair.

The photos come after the California native and Cameron were spotted inside a Starbucks in Upstate New York on Thursday. This is one of many dates the models have been on since he has been in NYC.

Cameron and Hadid were first spotted together earlier this month, just two days after his sleepover in Los Angeles with Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who asked him out for a drink on her season finale. While Hadid and the Bachelorette star have been spending a lot of time together, a source told ET earlier this week that they aren't exclusive.

“Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating," the source said. The pair has good cause to take things slowly as they both recently got out of serious dating situations.

"Gigi went through a breakup from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show," the source added, referencing Hadid’s split from singer Zayn Malik and Cameron’s exit from The Bachelorette, where he was a finalist. "The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now."

However, Cameron also announced this week that he is apartment hunting in NYC, amid his frequent dates with Hadid.

