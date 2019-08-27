Tyler Cameron just had another night out with Gigi Hadid!

Following the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday, the 26-year-old Bachelorette alum was spotted entering the Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea in New York City, where Gigi arrived with her sister, Bella Hadid, and friend, Taylor Swift, earlier in the night.

A source tells ET that Tyler, who wore jeans and a maroon shirt to the bash, and Gigi "are very much together" and have "just started getting serious."

"Things are going very well," the source says. "Tyler joined Gigi at the Republic Records VMA after-party, and it was clear they were a couple."

"Things are very easy for Tyler and Gigi," the source adds of the pair, who were also joined by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita at the party. "They both are extremely kind and want the same things in life. They both are in the modeling world and understand each other’s passion."

In the days leading up to the Hadid sisters wowing in coordinating beige ensembles at the annual awards show, Gigi and Tyler were spotted hanging out around NYC, even grabbing dinner with Serena Williams one night.

A source recently told ET that Gigi and Tyler, the latter of who is currently apartment hunting in the Big Apple, "are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun."

