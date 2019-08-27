Krystal Nielson offered some sage advice to Hannah Brown after Tyler Cameron moved on with Gigi Hadid.

During an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Monday, theBachelor in Paradise star opened up about spending the day with Brown after he was photographed with Hadid for the first time, revealing that the Bachelorette was clearly "hurt," despite putting on a brave face.

"She felt a little hurt with Tyler," Nielson shared of Brown's attitude at ABC's Television Critics Association party on Aug. 5.

"And still hurt with Jed [Wyatt]," Chris Randone chimed in.

"We had a big talk with her, and one thing that I realized in hanging out with Hannah is that everyone who would come up to her would just talk to her, but no one was asking her questions," Nielson shared. "I told her, 'It's not easy.'"

Brown asked Cameron out for a drink on her season finale of The Bachelorette last month, after ending her engagement to Wyatt. Cameron ended up spending the night at Brown's place in Los Angeles, but days later, headed to New York, where he's been spotted out multiple times with Gigi Hadid.

While speaking with ET before ABC's TCA party, Brown said she still had feelings for Cameron, but noted they were both single. She's since appeared to move on, getting candid on social media about learning to cope with her struggles and "letting go."

"[I told her], 'You don't need to be perfect. You don't need to be a strong woman to get through this with Tyler. It's OK to open up your heart and share you're hurt and struggling," Nielson told ET. "I go, 'You've been a strong, amazing lead because of your vulnerability and your willingness to show your imperfections and embrace them and love yourself. And that's why America loves you. So, don't forget that throughout this process."

"Then I saw that the next day she did do a post," she added.

Since, Brown has continued to be more transparent about her feelings. On Monday, the soon-to-be Dancing With the Stars competitor revealed that she's not "happy" sometimes, but is making an effort to "choose joy."

Nielson happily offered some words of wisdom -- and empowerment -- to Brown after having found her happily ever after on Bachelor in Paradise. She fell in love with and got engaged to Randone on season five of Paradise last year, and the pair's "epic," Bachelor Nation-filled wedding will air on Tuesday night's episode.

