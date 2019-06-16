Congrats to Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone!

The Bachelor in Paradise couple are officially husband and wife after tying the knot in Mexico, they confirmed to People on Sunday. ET has reached out to the couple and Warner Bros. (the production company behind Paradise) for comment.

Nielson and Randone, both 31, met just over a year ago on season five of Paradise, and ended their weeks in Mexico together engaged. The pair celebrated their love with an elaborate engagement party in May -- which their guests actually thought was a surprise wedding.

"ONE YEAR AGO I met my bestie and future hubby!!" Neilson captioned a photo from their engagement party on June 6. "💒 Remember to ALWAYS take chances in your life because you never know WHAT COULD’VE BEEN. ❤️ 🥂 ❤️#oneyearanniversary #glittergoose #iloveyou."

The lovebirds opened up about their wedding plans while speaking with ET at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion last year. "We know some things we want in a wedding, but we want to do it organically though. And we're both business owners, so we know how to make these decisions and both want to [get married] when the time is right. She gets whatever she wants, so I'm 100 percent supportive of whatever," Randone explained.

"We don't know everything, but we do know that we love each other and that together, we're so much better," Nielson said. "Getting to know Chris has allowed me to kind of heal within myself, and accept things within my past that I think I really was ashamed of. Just not having my father there and growing up with a single mom who just wasn't emotionally present, and meeting someone who shares that upbringing just makes me feel empowered and grateful for all of the struggles and all of the adversity, because it's made me the person standing here in front of Chris."

Both Nielson and Randone were considered villains on their first appearances in the Bachelor franchise, but redeemed themselves in Paradise. Nielson competed for Arie Luyendyk's heart on season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018, and Randone dated Becca Kufrin on season 14 of The Bachelorette the same year.

