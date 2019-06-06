Dean Unglert is on the move!

ET's Katie Krause spoke with the Bachelor in Paradise alum at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, last Saturday, where he revealed that he's now living in a van.

"I just moved out of my house. I'm just, like, trying to travel the country and see what happens," he shared. "I live in a van now."

"I'm planning on [traveling] all across the continental U.S. and then maybe up into Canada as well -- so, I don't know if that's very conducive for a relationship," he continued. "If it does happen, great, but if not, then I'm not willing to fight it, I guess."

The Bachelorette alum -- who dated Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard on Bachelor in Paradise season four, and then Lesley Murphy on Bachelor Winter Games -- said he was inspired to make a change after seeing climber Alex Honnold's lifestyle on Free Solo.

"He just made me want to do it and give it a go," Unglert shared. "I've just always kind of had like a nomadic spirit in me, and I've always wanted to do it, and I was, like, no better time than now. I'm single and unemployed and now I'm homeless, so I might as well do it, you know?"

Despite his plans to travel the U.S., Unglert isn't opposed to heading to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise this summer. "What's a month in Mexico going to do for me negatively, I guess is the question," he said. "I mean, at this point, I've already hit rock bottom. So how much further could I really go?"

Also up in the air to return to Paradise is Wells Adams, who has played bartender for the past few seasons.

"It's always nice to have a front row seat to watch [the drama]," Adams told ET.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

For now, he's focused on his relationship with Sarah Hyland -- and defending his recent joke that their parents won't meet until their wedding.

"It was a total joke... they have different political views and the rule was that they weren't allowed to talk politics at the wedding -- which I think is a normal rule at most family gatherings," he explained. "I said it as, like, a joke in total passing, and then, of course, it turned into this whole thing."

"So, I learned my lesson and I'm just not going to talk about my family anymore on my podcast," Adams added with a laugh.

See more in the video below.

iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert is set to air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged!

'The Bachelorette': We're Already Dream-Casting 'Paradise' -- and 'The Bachelor'

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Related Gallery