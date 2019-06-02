Congrats to Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk!

The Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged on Friday, Gates revealed on Instagram on Sunday. The news comes almost two years after they started dating on season four of the Bachelor spinoff.

"I'm keeping you forever and for always / We will be together all of our days / Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face... 💞Always 💞," she captioned a slideshow of the rooftop proposal. "May 31, 2019 📷: @courtneyelizabethmatthews."

"5.31.19 #Engaged💍 | 📸: @courtneyelizabethmatthews," Gottschalk wrote alongside his own post. Bachelor Nation quickly flooded to the comments to share their congratulations and well wishes. See the adorable photos below:

Gates competed for Nick Viall's heart on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017, while Gottschalk appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette the same year.

The two came together on Bachelor in Paradise -- and Gates told ET that she asked her good friend, Lindsay, for her approval to date her ex.

"I asked Rachel before Paradise, she's like, 'Don't mess with my top three. I said, 'OK, I can do that. I'm your girl, that's fine,'" she shared after the Bachelor in Paradise season four finale taping. "I said, 'Who from your season would I click with?' and she said Adam!"

"I swear to you that she said Adam, and she was so right," Gates gushed. "She was so right!"

"Stamped and approved!" Gottschalk added.

Gates moved from Hoxie, Arkansas, to Dallas, Texas, to be with Gottschalk. They told ET in 2017 that they had already started talking about engagement.

"We've talked about where [our relationship] is now and we're taking it day by day. I think we live in today, but we plan and prepare for tomorrow," Gottschalk shared. "As far as an engagement, [it's] something that we've talked about."

"It's serious, but obviously being engaged and married are two different things and I think that when the time is right, we'll be ready to take that step and everyone is going to be excited to see that," he added.

They couldn't stop gushing about their relationship while speaking with ET last year.

"He is so sweet to all my girlfriends, and the way men treat other women is how they're going to treat you, and how they treat their mother," Gates raved. "Adam is so sweet to every woman he comes in contact with. I just love that about him."

"I think it's [her] passion [that I love so much]," Gottschalk expressed. "People may see her as the Southern girl who’s so reserved and quiet, but she’s really, really smart and she knows how to get herself out of issues very easily. I think that’s attractive to have someone who’s passionate, but also just empowering in her own way of business."

The couple joins Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon as a soon-to-be wed Bachelor in Paradise success story. See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor's Ashley I. & Jared Haibon Reveal an 'American Idol' Alum Will Sing at Their Wedding (Exclusive)

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Call 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Finale Decision an 'Impulse Buy' (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor In Paradise's Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk on Reveal If Rachel Lindsay Approves

Related Gallery