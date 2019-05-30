Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are keeping their families separate for the foreseeable future.

On the most recent episode of Adams' podcast, Your Favorite Things, the 35-year-old former Bachelorette contestant revealed that his parents and Hyland's parents have yet to meet each other "for good reason."

"They both fall on different ends of the political spectrum and I'm just sure that someone's going to get into a fight about something," he told his co-host, Brandi Cyrus. "They are getting to hang out one time. That's going to be at the wedding and the directive is no one's allowed to talk about politics."

"Good luck, dude. Oh my God, it's going to be so funny, man. I feel like someone needs to film [it]," he continued of their potential first meeting. "Hopefully Sarah and I get married... it would be so great if someone filmed it. It's just a bunch of, like, liberal actors and then my dad and, like, my family who are a bunch of conservatives. My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. Like, it’s going to be so weird."

Though their parental units have yet to meet, both Hyland and Adams have each other's parents.

Adams and the Modern Family star began dating back in October 2017 and have been going strong ever since. ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Adams back in September following his move to Los Angeles to be with Hyland, whom he said is "the one, for sure."

"It's been weirdly perfect, there have been no real issues," he gushed about moving in with the 28-year-old actress. "We were scared about the dogs meeting, but that went really well. It’s been perfect. It’s been great."

"... I think you have to find the person that compliments you the best, and Sarah is that for me," he added. "We’re both huge dorks, we have similar interests. Our brands are the same! Dogs, rosé, tacos, [and] The Bachelor!"

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Hyland Spends Time With Boyfriend Wells Adams After Hospitalization

Sarah Hyland Shares How Wells Adams Dates Like a ‘Bachelor’

Wells Adams Slams Rumors He Would Use Sarah Hyland's Money to Buy Her an Engagement Ring

Related Gallery