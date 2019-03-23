Sarah Hyland is on the mend -- and feeling a lot more chipper -- thanks to her boyfriend, Wells Adams.

TheModern Familystar took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to show off how she was spending National Puppy Day, with Adams and their four-legged friends.

Hyland's post comes a day after she shared with fans that she had been hospitalized again, revealing that she had a 104 degree fever.

"When you stressed from having pink eye and a viral respiratory infection so yo #endo decides to kick down the door and say HELLO,” she wrote alongside a selfie from the hospital bed.

Another post showed Hyland wearing a face mask. "Always bring face masks and a silk pillow to the hospital," she captioned the photo.

Instagram

Instagram

Hyland has often shared her health issues with fans, including her kidney dysplasia diagnosis. In December 2018, she revealed that she had a second kidney transplant after her body rejected the first donor kidney. The next month, she shared on an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her health struggles prompted suicidal thoughts.

“At the time I was 26, but after 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day and you don’t know when you’re going to have the next good day, it’s really, really hard,” Hyland told DeGeneres. "I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody’s fault. I didn’t want to write it down on paper because I didn’t want anybody to find it. That’s how serious I was.”

Hyland said she was “very, very, very close” to taking her own life. "It ended up being myself that got me out of that,” she revealed. "I had to do it on my own. I told myself I had to do it on my own.”

The 28-year-old actress opened up about her health while speaking with ET in January. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Hyland Shares How Wells Adams Dates Like a ‘Bachelor’

Sarah Hyland Defends Wearing Spanx to Oscars Party Following Kidney Transplants

Wells Adams Says 'It's Not Hard to Love' His 'Beautiful, Smart, Talented' Girlfriend Sarah Hyland (Exclusive)

Related Gallery