Sarah Hyland isn't here for anyone's criticism.

The Modern Family star found herself receiving flack after posting about wearing Spanx to the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night.

Hyland, who stunned at the event in a bright pink Zac Posen dress, joked about her undergarments on Instagram on Tuesday. "#funfact I’m wearing TWO pairs of spanx. Why diet? When you can just hide it!" she wrote, as fans quickly took to the comments to slam her for possibly encouraging unhealthy body image.

"This makes me sad that a) you think you need to wear two spanx and b) horrible body image advice you’re unintentionally dishing out," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard,” wrote another. “She doesn’t have an ounce of fat she’s just so annoying lol.”

Hyland, however, spoke out about her post on Twitter. "Someone gets it," she wrote alongside a post from a follower who wrote, "If you’re trying to hide the bump from your transplant, forget it. I’ve been trying for years!! Stay healthy. #kidneystrong #transplantssavelives."

"When you have two kidney transplants and are on steroids for life get back to me," she clapped back at another follower's since-deleted comment.

When you have two kidney transplants and are on steroids for life get back to me. https://t.co/6qQc0IQSyv — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) February 26, 2019

Hyland has been candid with fans about her series of health issues, including her kidney dysplasia diagnosis. In December 2018, she announced that she had a second kidney transplant after her body rejected the first donor kidney. The next month, she shared on an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her health struggles prompted suicidal thoughts.

“At the time I was 26, but after 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day and you don’t know when you’re going to have the next good day, it’s really, really hard,” Hyland told DeGeneres. "I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody’s fault. I didn’t want to write it down on paper because I didn’t want anybody to find it. That’s how serious I was.”

Hyland said she was “very, very, very close” to taking her own life. "It ended up being myself that got me out of that,” she revealed. "I had to do it on my own. I told myself I had to do it on my own.”

The actress opened up about her health while speaking with ET last month. Watch below.

