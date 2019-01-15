Wells Adams is opening up about his relationship with girlfriend Sarah Hyland.

The 34-year-old Bachelorette alum stopped by ET Live on Tuesday to recap the most recent episode of The Bachelor and couldn't help but gush about his girlfriend... and her love for the franchise.

"We had a good time [watching the show] last night," he told ET's Lauren Zima. "Poor thing had a call time at, like, 4:30 this morning. I was like, 'Do you want to stop and we can finish tomorrow?' And she was like, 'No! We gotta finish this thing.'"

The couple began chatting back in October 2017 and met in person for the first time just three days before Hyland underwent her second kidney transplant. The operation meant the beginning of their relationship was wrapped up in Hyland's health concerns, but, for Adams, loving Hyland, 28, through it all was never even a question.

"It's not hard to love her. She's gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented... With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing," he said. "But as our lives unfold together, there's going to be things that happen to me when I'm going to lean on her. Every relationship's a give and take."

"It was nice that I was able to help her with her issue, but there will be times when I need her help," he added.

Back in December, Hyland covered Self's digital issue and opened up about Adams' support during that time.

“He was there through all of that. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that,” the Modern Family star said, referring to her tough recovery. “It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person.”

“Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is,” Hyland added.

