Wells Adams' love for Sarah Hyland is just too much to handle.

The Bachelor alum couldn't help but honor his girlfriend on Saturday as she celebrated her 28th birthday. Adams took to Instagram to share a sweet slideshow of the pair covered in snow in New York's Central Park, while promising to take her away to somewhere a little warmer on Sunday.

"It’s that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff," he wrote, quoting It Takes Two. "Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You’re perfect and I love you most. Now pack your bags, cus baby, we’re jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow!"

Adams and Hyland recently celebrated their 1-year anniversary, just a couple months after he relocated from Nashville, Tennessee, to move in with her in Los Angeles.

"I’m just so happy," Adams told ET of his relationship with Hyland in September. "I did these crazy shows and then all of a sudden I get this amazing relationship out of it. I could’ve never imagined that was the path I was going to go down, but I’m so grateful for all of it."

"It's been weirdly perfect [living together], there have been no real issues. We were scared about the dogs meeting, but that went really well. It’s been perfect. It’s been great," he added.

