Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams know how to keep the fire alive.

TheModern Family star and her boyfriend, who celebrated their one-year anniversary a couple months ago, gave people a show when they were caught on the kiss cam during the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on Friday night.

"We were just on the kiss cam at the Lakers game," Hyland, 28, said in an Instagram Story video, with Adams, 34, adding, "Yeah, it was hot."

"The only thing we could think of was to sword fight with our tongues," Hyland said laughing, while the two stuck out their tongues.

Funny enough, a Lakers fan later took to Twitter to joke about "the couple on [the] Lakers kiss cam."

The actress and the Bachelorette alum have had an incredible year together, always supporting one another through all their ups and downs. Last week, Hyland revealed that she had two kidney transplants, as well as continued to suffer from endometriosis and an abdominal hernia, requiring two surgeries back to back.

“We did all of these tests and all of these treatments to try and save the kidney,” Hyland told Self magazine. “Christmas break, New Year's, Thanksgiving, my birthday, all of that spent in the hospital.”

Over the year, she's also had to deal with body shamers. Thankfully, she's had her boyfriend to defend her against social media trolls.

"He’s like my knight in shining armor, but, like, funny," Hyland told ET, praising her beau. Though she certainly appreciates Adams' support, she's also no stranger to defending herself, sometimes with the help of her fans.

