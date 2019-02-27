Sarah Hyland Shares How Wells Adams Dates Like a ‘Bachelor’

Sarah Hyland is praising boyfriend Wells Adams' date destinations.

The 28-year-old Modern Family star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and gushed about how her Bachelorette alum beau impressed her early on in their relationship.

"Dude, I love Wells!" Fallon exclaimed, to which Hyland wholeheartedly agreed.

Hyland went on to describe the origins of their relationship, from Adams being sent home on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette for not "kiss[ing] her in time" to how it all worked out "great" for Hyland.

Fallon seemed fascinated by their courtship, asking Hyland if Adams, a radio DJ, planned Bachelor-style dates for her.

"For my 27th birthday we had only been dating a few months, not even, and he took me on this helicopter ride to Catalina Island and we went zip lining," Hyland revealed. "... I was like, 'This is amazing!' Like, I've never had anybody do this for me ever and I went on a Bachelor date."

"Yes! That's exactly what you do!" Fallon excitedly said. "He thinks he's still on the show. There's something wrong with him."

As smitten as Hyland was with Adams, her mom was more so and gave her approval before even meeting him in real life.

"I've watched The Bachelor since the beginning, like, with my mom... My mom when we started dating was like, 'I'm very happy about this. I already approve. I haven't met him, but I already approve,'" Hyland recalled. "I'm like, 'You realize that people on reality shows are different in real life, right?'"

Adams recently stopped by ET Live and had some kind words for his girlfriend, who underwent a second kidney transplant last year.

"It's not hard to love her. She's gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented... With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing," he told ET's Lauren Zima. "But as our lives unfold together, there's going to be things that happen to me when I'm going to lean on her. Every relationship's a give and take."

