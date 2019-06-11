Hannah Brown and her men are heading to Scotland -- but she's got to get through that Luke vs. Luke drama first.

Last week's episode of The Bachelorette saw Luke P. and Luke S. going head to head on the rugby field and at the cocktail party, leaving Hannah to try to get to the bottom of the feud. After fans were left with a cliffhanger, Tuesday's episode is expected to reveal whose side Hannah takes. ET will be live blogging along the way.

In an interview with ET last Friday, Hannah said she was shocked to see Luke P.'s lies to the men, explaining that she saw a much different side to him when they were together.

"I mean, it was a little upsetting, but that is something that I knew that I just wanted to be able to really just figure everything out for myself, and you'll see me do that," she said. "I take the information that I'm given, and I just trust throughout the process that I will be able to make my own decisions with information that I'm given and my discernment in my own time. And you'll just have to keep watching and see how I do that."

The Bachelorette usually airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC; this week's episode will air on Tuesday.

